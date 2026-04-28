WWE legend reflects on Brock Lesnar's career after possible retirement at WrestleMania 42

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Brock Lesnar signaled his retirement from professional wrestling following his WrestleMania 42 match against Oba Femi last week.

Lesnar, in tears, left his gloves and boots in the ring. He embraced Paul Heyman and thanked fans as he left the ring for possibly the final time in his career.

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WWE legend Booker T talked to Fox News Digital about Lesnar’s potential retirement. He said that Lesnar, or any pro wrestler, would return if the money was right.

"You know wrestlers, we never really retire," he said. "It’s always in the back of our heads we can go out there and have one more match. One thing about this business too, man, it’s hard to leave money on the table. So, if somebody comes to Brock Lesnar with the right number for one more match, I’m sure Brock Lesnar could suck it up for five minutes and go out there and get it done. I can suck it up for five minutes and go out and get it done."

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However, if Lesnar was truly finished in WWE, Booker T said he had given his all to the industry.

"Never say never. But, if it is true, Brock Lesnar has done everything he could do in this business. He’s done everything he could possibly do for this business," he told Fox News Digital. "He’s given everything to it. One run, leave, go to the UFC, do it over there, come back and have his best run this last time.

"I say enjoy the fruits of the labor. Enjoy it because we only live once. The thing that we do, as far as professional wrestling, is great, it’s really great, but to be able to sit back and watch the young guys do it, it feels pretty good as well."

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If it was Lesnar’s final match in WWE, he will retire as a 10-time WWE champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner. More importantly, he helped establish Femi as one of the top stars in the company.