Oba Femi conquers ‘The Beast Incarnate,’ Brock Lesnar signals WWE retirement at WrestleMania 42

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Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar entered their WrestleMania 42 match on Sunday night in what was poised to be a true "showcase of the immortals," even as the former was making his debut at the event.

Femi answered Lesnar’s open challenge to face him in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium a few weeks ago. Since then, the two have had multiple heated skirmishes to build up what pro wrestling fans expected to be an absolute slobber knocker.

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"Oba" chants filled the air as "The Ruler" made his way down to the ring. Fans haven’t seen a specimen like him since Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002. Lesnar received a big cheer from the crowd as well as he was making his first WrestleMania appearance since WrestleMania 39 where he dispatched Omos.

"The Beast Incarnate" locked eyes with Femi as he entered the ring and didn’t take them off him.

The two started out locking horns, trying to see who can get the advantage first. It was Femi as he clotheslined Lesnar and forced him outside of the ring to regroup.

Lesnar eventually pulled Femi outside of the ring and did some damage to his back. Lesnar got Femi back into the ring and hit him with three German suplexes. Lesnar appeared to have the upper hand.

As Femi looked to gain some momentum in the match, his running uppercuts turned into an F5 from Lesnar. But Lesnar didn’t cover. Instead, Femi was able to get back up and chokeslam Lesnar.

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The move appeared to have startled Lesnar just enough. Femi then hit the Fall from Grace and pinned Lesnar for the unbelievable win.

Lesnar was still in the ring and Femi got the applause.

He got back into a sitting position and took off his gloves and boots, signaling that he was retiring from professional wrestling.

"Thank you, Brock!" chants were heard throughout the arena.

Lesnar was in tears as he hugged Paul Heyman, waving to the fans who packed the house.

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If it is Lesnar’s final match in WWE, he will retire as a 10-time WWE champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner. More importantly, he helped establish Femi as one of the top stars in the company.