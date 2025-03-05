Fox News Politics Newsletter: Supremes Thaw Out Frozen Aid

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Supremes Deny Trump Request on Foreign Aid Freeze

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the Trump administration's request to block a lower court's order for the administration to pay nearly $2 billion in foreign aid money, delivering a near-term reprieve to international aid groups and contractors seeking payment for previously completed projects.

In a 5-4 ruling, the justices said that the Feb. 26 deadline imposed by a lower court for the Trump administration to pay the funds had already expired and directed the case back to the district court to clarify any additional details on payment.

"Given that the deadline in the challenged order has now passed, and in light of the ongoing preliminary injunction proceedings, the District Court should clarify what obligations the Government must fulfill to ensure compliance with the temporary restraining order, with due regard for the feasibility of any compliance timelines," the Court said…Read more

White House

'WE NEED GREENLAND': Trump says America would welcome Greenland during joint address to Congress

GREEN TO GOLD: Trump touts $5 million ‘gold card’ as new path to citizenship

'WORST PRESIDENT': 6 times Trump bashed Biden in address to Congress

THUMBS UP: Snap polls reveal how speech watchers reacted to Trump's address to Congress

'INAPPROPRIATE': Trump earns largely positive speech reaction, but ejected Dem's behavior widely deemed inappropriate: CNN poll

'MAKING AMERICA HEALTHY': Trump NIH appointee defends president's research funding cuts, lays out new vision for future

World Stage

CONFESSED: ISIS-K member confessed to scouting Abbey Gate attack route, training Moscow attackers: affidavit

'READY TO FIGHT': China, reacting to Trump tariffs, promises to 'fight till the end' in trade war 'or any other type of war'

'FEEL THE PAIN': Canadian premier threatens to cut off energy to US in response to Trump tariffs: 'They need to feel the pain'

MONEY TALKS: Columbia battles radical activists, limits entry to former Israeli leader’s visit as Trump weighs pulling $5B

Capitol Hill

‘THEY ARE AFRAID OF THIS’: After Trump speech, AOC tells Democrats to organize in GOP districts against Medicaid cuts

BAD SIGN: 'Squad' member delivers real-time whiteboard responses to Trump: 'No king!'

'OLIGARCHIC SOCIETY': Bernie Sanders seethes US has become 'oligarchic society' following Trump speech

TRUMP CARD: GOP rebels head to White House for meeting to avoid government shutdown

'MOST DIVISIVE': House Minority Leader Jeffries describes Trump's address to Congress as 'most divisive' in American history

GRASS IS GREENER: Dueling Al Green censure efforts stir frustrations within GOP as Republicans demand consequences

STANDING O: Independents and Republicans went wild for Trump's declaration that 'America is back'

WILL HE RUN?: Buttigieg says he's 'looking at' possible Senate run in battleground state

'TREMENDOUS LOSS': Texas Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner dead at 70

'DEFIANT': Resolution punishing Al Green circulates House after Dem is thrown out of Trump speech

NOT MOVING THE DIAL: Democrats unimpressed by Trump’s gesture to family of young girl killed by illegal migrants

'SHERLOCK HOLMES' NOT NEEDED: Inside Elon Musk's Huddle with GOP senators: Don't need to be 'Sherlock Holmes' to find waste

'COMPLICATED QUESTION': Democrats refuse to define 'woman' when pressed on Capitol Hill

Across America

'ATROCIOUS' ALLEGATIONS: Andrew and Tristan Tate face Florida criminal probe days after US homecoming

'BIG IMPACT': Red state sheriff credits Trump’s border policies for already helping his small county

DC 'EVOLUTION': DC Black Lives Matter Plaza to get new look, replace street mural as part of 'evolution'