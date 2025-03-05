Trump says America would welcome Greenland during joint address to Congress

President Donald Trump continued pushing the idea of America acquiring Greenland on Tuesday night, devoting a small portion of his speech to the topic while delivering remarks before a joint session of Congress.

Trump declared that the U.S. would welcome the people of Greenland if they decided to join America.

"And I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland. We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump declared.

He said that the U.S. needs the island "for national security and even international security."

Trump promised that such a union would bring both security and prosperity to Greenland.

"We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before," he said.

While Trump has previously advocated the idea, it was notable that he chose to wade into the issue during his address on Tuesday.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump declared in a December Truth Social post.

In a January post, Trump declared, "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

According to the official website of Denmark, "Greenland has its own extensive local government, but it is also part of the Realm of Denmark."