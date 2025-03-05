Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump says America would welcome Greenland during joint address to Congress

'We need Greenland for national security and even international security,' Trump declared

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Trump has a message for the people of Greenland Video

Trump has a message for the people of Greenland

President Donald Trump says the United States needs Greenland for national and international security during a joint address to Congress.

President Donald Trump continued pushing the idea of America acquiring Greenland on Tuesday night, devoting a small portion of his speech to the topic while delivering remarks before a joint session of Congress.

Trump declared that the U.S. would welcome the people of Greenland if they decided to join America.

"And I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland. We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump declared. 

TRUMP PROMISES ‘THIS WILL BE OUR GREATEST ERA’ IN JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He said that the U.S. needs the island "for national security and even international security."

Trump promised that such a union would bring both security and prosperity to Greenland.

"We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before," he said.

TRUMP PROMISES ‘THIS WILL BE OUR GREATEST ERA’ IN JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Trump declares 'America is back' in speech before Congress Video

While Trump has previously advocated the idea, it was notable that he chose to wade into the issue during his address on Tuesday.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump declared in a December Truth Social post.

In a January post, Trump declared, "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" 

FETTERMAN OPEN TO POTENTIAL GREENLAND ACQUISITION, DECLARES SUPPORT FOR LAKEN RILEY ACT

Dems interrupt Trump and are drowned out by 'USA' chants Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the official website of Denmark, "Greenland has its own extensive local government, but it is also part of the Realm of Denmark."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics