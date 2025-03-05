Democrats unimpressed by Trump’s gesture to family of young girl killed by illegal migrants

Democrats in a Fox News Digital focus group were unimpressed by President Donald Trump’s gesture to the family of Jocelyn Nungaray during a speech to a joint session of Congress, as Republicans and independents approved of the move.

Trump used the address to announce that a wildlife sanctuary would be renamed in honor of Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted and murdered at the hands of Venezuelan illegal migrants last year.

"One thing I have learned about Jocelyn is that she loved animals so much. She loved nature. Across Galveston Bay, from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent National Wildlife Refuge, a pristine, peaceful, 34,000-acre sanctuary for all of God's creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America," Trump said.

He then showed an executive order renaming the refuge in honor of Jocelyn, whose mother Alexis was in the audience for the address.

"Alexis, moments ago, I formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter, Jocelyn," he said.

Republicans and independents who were part of a Fox News Digital focus group, who were given dials to show their approval or disapproval of the speech, showed that they approved of the move – with Republicans registering support slightly higher than independents. Democrats, however, appeared unmoved by the gesture, with their support staying flat.

The focus group was conducted by maslansky + partners.

Trump used the address to tout his progress on combating illegal immigration and take a tough stance on Venezuelans who are part of the bloodthirsty street gang Tren de Aragua. Trump highlighted both Nungaray and Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was also killed by illegal immigrants during the Biden administration.

"All three savages charged with Jocelyn and Laken's murders were members of the Venezuelan prison gang, the toughest gang, they say, in the world known as Tren De Aragua. Two weeks ago, I officially designated this gang, along with MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Mexican drug cartels, as foreign terrorist organizations," Trump said.

"They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and that's not good for them. Countless thousands of these terrorists were welcomed into the U.S by the Biden administration. But now, every last one will be rounded up and forcibly removed from our country. Or, if they're too dangerous, put in jail, standing trial in this country, because we don't want them to come back ever," he said.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.