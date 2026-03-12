Pentagon estimates Iran war cost $11.3B in the first six days in closed-door congressional hearing: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pentagon officials on Tuesday told legislators during a closed-door briefing that they estimated that the cost of the Iran war was more than $11.3 billion during the initial six days of the conflict, the New York Times reported, citing three unnamed individuals familiar with the briefing.

That estimate did not encompass many expenses tied to the effort, such as buildup of military assets and personnel prior to the first strikes, the outlet added.

Other reports indicate that the briefing involved senators.

A Senate Armed Services Committee staffer, who noted that he could only speak for the minority staff and Ranking Member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., referred Fox News Digital to a March 10 letter that the senator sent to War Secretary Pete Hegseth, pressing for information about the costs of the war.

"Since the initial strikes on February 28, 2026, how much has the Department spent on these operations? How much are the daily costs of these operations? What are the costs to readiness? How much funding does the Department need to replenish munitions and aircraft combat losses?" Reed asked in part of the letter.

No comment was provided by the GOP side of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Department of War and the House Armed Services Committee Republican communications office on Thursday.

The war-related outlays come as the ever-expanding U.S. national debt nears the $39 trillion mark.

And while President Donald Trump has been waging the costly war in conjunction with Israel, a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, Americans have been seeing a significant surge in gas prices at home.

"The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping [sic] an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!" Trump said in a Thursday Truth Social post.