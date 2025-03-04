Expand / Collapse search
Canada

Canadian premier threatens to cut off energy to US in response to Trump tariffs: 'They need to feel the pain'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the US 'needs to feel the pain' if the increase in tariffs continues

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Trump says tariffs will go into effect March 4 after 'unacceptable' fentanyl levels Video

Trump says tariffs will go into effect March 4 after 'unacceptable' fentanyl levels

Podcast host Josh Holmes weighs in after President Donald Trump took to social media to explain his plan to implement tariffs and discusses Elon Musk's remarks during the first Cabinet meeting.

In response to President Donald Trump's tariffs, the leader of Canada's most populous province threatened to cut energy to the United States with "a smile on my face," adding that "they need to feel the pain."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats during a mining convention Monday. 

"If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything – including cut off their energy with a smile on my face," he vowed Monday, the Toronto Sun reported.

TRUMP REACTS TO TRUDEAU RESIGNATION: ‘MANY PEOPLE IN CANADA LOVE BEING THE 51ST STATE’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Doug Ford, Ontario's premier, on Monday threatened to cut off energy exports to the United States amid President Donald Trump's new tariffs. (James Park/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"They rely on our energy, they need to feel the pain. They want to come at us hard, we’re going to come back twice as hard," he added. 

The U.S. is a major customer of Canadian electricity, the report states, with New York, Michigan and Minnesota being Ontario’s three biggest customers of domestically-produced power.

In 2022, Canada's revenue for electricity exports to the U.S. reached a record high of $5.8 billion, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. 

Ford said he would match the U.S. tariff for tariff. 

"That’s exactly what we’re going to do," Ford said.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S RESIGNATION MET WITH GLEEFUL REACTION FROM CONSERVATIVES ONLINE: ‘THE WINNING CONTINUES!’

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk prior to a NATO meeting in Watford, England, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

"The provinces have a big say in it, but it’s the federal government that’s leading the charge, and we’re going to stand shoulder-to-shoulder no matter who’s in the federal government."

In response to the Trump tariffs, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods on Tuesday. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the heads of some Canadian provinces have also threatened additional measures.

"A fight with Canada will have no winners," Trudeau said while speaking to reporters in Ottawa.

Peter Navarro on Trump tariffs: 'We're simply defending ourselves' Video

"We will never be the 51st state, but he (Trump) can do damage to the Canadian economy, and he’s started this morning, but he is rapidly going to find out, as American families are going to find out, that that’s going to hurt people on both sides of the border," he added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.