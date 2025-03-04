EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk PAC thanks Trump for 'saving the American Dream' in new million-dollar ad

FIRST ON FOX: Elon Musk's PAC is going live on the national airwaves with a $1 million spot thanking President Donald Trump for delivering on his campaign promises, such as deporting illegal immigrants and "draining the swamp" with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk himself was tapped to lead.

"After four long years of humiliation, of failure at home and embarrassment abroad, our long national nightmare is finally over," the ad from America PAC says while displaying past viral footage of former President Joe Biden, such as him tripping on the stairs of Air Force One.

"Strength is back. Common sense is back. AMERICA IS BACK," it continues.

GOP REBELS FIRE WARNING SHOT IN SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: NO DOGE, NO DEAL

Trump led his joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, echoing this. "Members of the United States Congress, thank you very much. And to my fellow citizens, America is back," the president said, and was immediately met with a chorus of Republican cheers.

"Thank you, President Trump, for saving the American Dream," the ad from America PAC concludes.

SENATE BID TO PREVENT BOYS FROM PLAYING GIRLS' SPORTS GETS STUCK ON FILIBUSTER

The 60-second ad is airing in Washington, D.C., and throughout the country during the week after Trump's address. It's backed by a $1 million television ad purchase.

The spot goes through various areas of accomplishments for the new president in his first several weeks, during which Trump's team has debuted countless executive orders and hit the ground running on key policy items.

The group was founded by Musk last year in order to back candidates who support conservative agenda items, like lower spending, secure borders and free speech.

FLASHBACK: DEM SENATOR EMBROILED IN CONFLICT OF INTEREST ROW TARGETED SCOTUS IN ETHICS CRUSADE

Musk is notably the owner of X, as well as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. More recently, he became a special government employee as he continues to guide DOGE through aggressive auditing of federal entities.

He was recognized by Trump during the Tuesday joint address for his assistance in taking on the federal bureaucracy and spending. "I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, perhaps you've heard of it — perhaps — which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight. Thank you, Elon. You're working very hard."

The billionaire Trump ally and DOGE head has quickly earned the ire of Democrats for his unapologetic and aggressive approach to slashing spending and transforming the executive branch and its agencies. In fact, Musk's image was featured in demonstrations against Trump during his address on Tuesday, with Democratic lawmakers holding signs that read "Musk steals."

SEE THE STAR-STUDDED LIST OF TRUMP ALLIES DESCENDING ON DC TO CHART FURTHER 100-DAY WINS

He was even mentioned in the Democrats' rebuttal to Trump's address, delivered by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI.

"Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts? No oversight, no protections against cyberattack, no guardrails on what they do with your private data," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need a more efficient government. You want to cut waste? I'll help you do it. But change doesn't need to be chaotic or make us less safe."