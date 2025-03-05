Conservatives erupt with praise on social media after Trump's speech to Congress: 'Run through a wall'

Reactions from conservatives on social media poured in after President Donald Trump spoke for about two hours in his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

After Trump’s speech lasted 1 hour and 39 minutes, conservatives took to social media to praise the president and criticize the Democratic response, including Democratic Rep. Al Green's removal from the room for interrupting Trump's address.

"Peak Trump," former Trump campaign senior adviser Tim Murtaugh posted on X . "That’s what that was."

"Who else feels like they could run through a wall for America after that," Trump administration senior advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media Kari Lake posted on X.

"The President took a victory lap tonight — and he deserves to," Trump Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins posted on X . "He’s completely right that the first month of his Presidency was more consequential than most four-year Presidencies."

"But don’t miss the important thing: this wasn’t a look back. It was a look forward. What the President did tonight was extend the promise he’s made from day one: that America will come first. He’s done it — he’s lived it — and he’s going to keep doing it."

"Lost count around 90 standing ovations tonight," GOP Rep. Nancy Mace posted on X . "The best President in American history."

"This is a fabulous speech!" Conservative commentator Mark Levin posted on X.

"After four years of weakness, strength is back in the White House and President Trump is already delivering on his promise of a safe and prosperous nation for the American people," GOP Rep. Derek Schmidt said in a statement after Trump’s speech.

Many Republicans praised the speech while at the same time pointing out the Democrats who refused to stand at various points, including moments that were seemingly nonpartisan, including for a 13-year-old cancer survivor named DJ Daniel who dreamed of being a police officer.

"An inspiring, emotional address from @realDonaldTrump!!" GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno posted on X . "But crazed partisan Dems refused to applaud even a brave young man like DJ. Appalling!"

"Democrats refused to stand or clap for a little boy fighting cancer," conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X. "Truly sick people."

"Most people watching that speech will be at a loss of what they were supposed to disagree with, and wonder why Democrats were so glum and disagreeable," National Review’s Rich Lowry posted on X.

The speech was panned by many Democrats, including members of Congress who jeered Trump for most of the night, and several Democrats walked out before it was done.

"In just half an hour, he spewed ignorance on everything from diversity, immigration and trans kids to DOGE cuts and the cost of eggs. I heard enough, so I left. His words do nothing to help the people in my district—there’s real work to be done," Dem. Rep. LaMonica McIver said in a release.