Clyburn, 85, bucks Democrat generational revolt with bid for 18th term in Congress

Longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina announced Thursday that he would run this year for an 18th two-year term in Congress.

"In a few minutes, I am going to sign the paperwork that's necessary in order to qualify for the Democratic nomination to run again," the 85-year-old Clyburn said at an event in Columbia, South Carolina.

The move by Clyburn, who was first elected to the House in 1992, bucks a push for generational change — fueled by serious questions over then-President Joe Biden's physical and mental stability that led to his dropping his 2024 re-election bid that has seen other older congressional Democrats retire.

Clyburn served for nearly two decades as the number three House Democrat in leadership, alongside 85-year-old former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and 86-year-old former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland. Pelosi and Hoyer are retiring at the end of 2026 rather than run for re-election.

Addressing his age, Clyburn said he will soon "celebrate the 47th anniversary of my 39th birthday."

"If I were not up to it, I would not do it," Clyburn said. "My health has been good."

Nearly a dozen House Democrats in their 70s and 80s are retiring when the 119th Congress concludes at the end of the year, but others are seeking another term.

Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky, 88, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, 87 — who are the oldest current members of Congress — are both seeking re-election.

Clyburn long has been considered one of the most prominent Black political leaders in the nation, and a kingmaker among South Carolina Democrats.

And thanks to South Carolina's position for nearly a half century as the first southern primary in the race for the White House, Clyburn has played an influential role in the Democratic presidential nomination process.

Clyburn's support of Biden in the 2020 South Carolina primary helped boost the then-former vice president to a landside victory, which propelled Biden to the Democratic nomination and later, the White House.