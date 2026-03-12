Expand / Collapse search
Clyburn, 85, bucks Democrat generational revolt with bid for 18th term in Congress

South Carolina congressman served nearly two decades in House leadership alongside Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, who are both stepping down

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina announced Thursday that he would run this year for an 18th two-year term in Congress.

"In a few minutes, I am going to sign the paperwork that's necessary in order to qualify for the Democratic nomination to run again," the 85-year-old Clyburn said at an event in Columbia, South Carolina.

The move by Clyburn, who was first elected to the House in 1992, bucks a push for generational change — fueled by serious questions over then-President Joe Biden's physical and mental stability that led to his dropping his 2024 re-election bid that has seen other older congressional Democrats retire.

LONGTIME HOUSE DEMOCRAT SWATS DOWN AD FROM MILLENIAL CHALLENGER

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina announced Thursday that he would run this year for an 18th two-year term in Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Clyburn served for nearly two decades as the number three House Democrat in leadership, alongside 85-year-old former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and 86-year-old former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland. Pelosi and Hoyer are retiring at the end of 2026 rather than run for re-election.

ANOTHER DEMOCRAT DROPS OUT OF 2026 RACE AS PARTY FACES GENERATIONAL RECKONING

Addressing his age, Clyburn said he will soon "celebrate the 47th anniversary of my 39th birthday." 

"If I were not up to it, I would not do it," Clyburn said. "My health has been good."

Democratic leaders, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Whip James Clyburn and Rep. Steny Hoyer, seen here in November, are working to limit losses of Democratic seats in the 2010 election, but recognize the historic challenges. In the back are Rep. Chris Van Hollen, Rep. John Larson and Rep. Xavier Becerra (AP Photo).

Then-Democratic leaders, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, Majority Whip James Clyburn, left, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, in November 2010. (AP Photo)

Nearly a dozen House Democrats in their 70s and 80s are retiring when the 119th Congress concludes at the end of the year, but others are seeking another term.

Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky, 88, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, 87 — who are the oldest current members of Congress — are both seeking re-election.

Clyburn long has been considered one of the most prominent Black political leaders in the nation, and a kingmaker among South Carolina Democrats.

Biden and Clyburn at Biden's S.C. primary victory

Then-former Vice President Joe Biden is flanked by his wife Jill and Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, as Biden gives his victory speech following a landslide victory in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29, 2020 (Fox News)

And thanks to South Carolina's position for nearly a half century as the first southern primary in the race for the White House, Clyburn has played an influential role in the Democratic presidential nomination process.

Clyburn's support of Biden in the 2020 South Carolina primary helped boost the then-former vice president to a landside victory, which propelled Biden to the Democratic nomination and later, the White House.

