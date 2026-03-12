Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Nancy Pelosi endorses former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn in second congressional bid

Pelosi previously backed Harry Dunn when he ran for Congress in 2024

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has endorsed former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, one of the candidates running in the Democratic primary for Maryland's 5th Congressional District.

Dunn was serving on the police force during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

"My friend Harry Dunn is a true American hero and exactly the right person to represent Maryland in Congress," Pelosi asserted in a release, according to The Hill. "On January 6, 2021, Harry Dunn bravely defended our democracy from Donald Trump's violent MAGA mob. Since then, Harry’s been called to do everything he can to protect Marylanders and all Americans from extremists like Donald Trump. I’m proud to endorse Harry Dunn for Congress."

Pelosi is not seeking re-election.

NANCY PELOSI DOUBLES DOWN ON DEFENDING OBAMA'S STRIKES ON LIBYA WHILE ATTACKING TRUMP: ‘READ THE LAW’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for a series of House votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2026 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Dunn said in the release that Pelosi "stood firm when our democracy was under attack and helped lead the country through one of the most difficult moments in our history," according to the outlet. "I’m grateful for her support and proud to have her in this fight," he noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dunn's campaign on Thursday morning.

FORMER CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER RUNNING FOR CONGRESS IN DIFFERENT DISTRICT THAN FAILED 2024 BID

Harry Dunn hugs Nancy Pelosi and Gladys Sicknick

Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn hugs Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Gladys Sicknick, mother of deceased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, during a break in a hearing to mark the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Pelosi previously endorsed Dunn in 2024, but Dunn ultimately failed to win the Democratic Primary that year in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.

Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, who currently represents Maryland's 5th Congressional District, is not seeking re-election.

HOYER WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION, SAYS HOUSE HAS STRAYED FROM FOUNDERS' VISION

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer and Maryland Del. Adrian Boafo

Maryland Del. Adrian Boafo, Democratic candidate for Maryland's Fifth Congressional District, talks with Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., left, who is retiring from the seat, during a press conference to kick off a series of meet-the-voter events, at Kenhill Center in Bowie, Md., on Monday, March 2, 2026.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The congressman has endorsed his former campaign manager, Maryland Delegate Adrian Boafo, for the U.S. House seat.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue