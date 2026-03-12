Nancy Pelosi endorses former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn in second congressional bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has endorsed former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, one of the candidates running in the Democratic primary for Maryland's 5th Congressional District.

Dunn was serving on the police force during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

"My friend Harry Dunn is a true American hero and exactly the right person to represent Maryland in Congress," Pelosi asserted in a release, according to The Hill. "On January 6, 2021, Harry Dunn bravely defended our democracy from Donald Trump's violent MAGA mob. Since then, Harry’s been called to do everything he can to protect Marylanders and all Americans from extremists like Donald Trump. I’m proud to endorse Harry Dunn for Congress."

Pelosi is not seeking re-election.

Dunn said in the release that Pelosi "stood firm when our democracy was under attack and helped lead the country through one of the most difficult moments in our history," according to the outlet. "I’m grateful for her support and proud to have her in this fight," he noted.

Pelosi previously endorsed Dunn in 2024, but Dunn ultimately failed to win the Democratic Primary that year in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.

Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, who currently represents Maryland's 5th Congressional District, is not seeking re-election.

The congressman has endorsed his former campaign manager, Maryland Delegate Adrian Boafo, for the U.S. House seat.