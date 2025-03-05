6 times Trump bashed Biden in address to Congress

President Donald Trump did not shy away from throwing political jabs when delivering his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, repeatedly slamming former President Joe Biden. He even declared Biden was "the worst president in American history."

1. "We really needed a new president."

Unsurprisingly, Trump hit Biden’s border policies several times in his speech, calling them "insane and very dangerous." Border security was one of his main focuses on the campaign trail in 2024 as well as in 2016, and last night, illegal immigration featured prominently in Trump’s address.

Trump drew contrasts between himself and Biden on the issue, accusing his predecessor of allowing "terrorists," "killers" and "criminals" into the country. This sentiment was particularly powerful as the mothers of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray were in attendance. Both Riley and Nungaray were murdered by alleged illegal immigrants.

Trump noted that the first bill he signed into law was the Laken Riley Act, and spoke about its significance. Later in the speech, he revealed an executive order renaming a wildlife refuge in Texas after Nungaray. He spoke about both of their deaths and touted his administration’s crackdown on the border.

At one moment during his speech, Trump said that illegal immigrants "chose not to come" based on his words, in contrast to Biden and the Democrats insisting that legislation was needed to stop the migrant influx.

"The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation. ‘We must have legislation to secure the border.’ But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president," Trump said as the room erupted with applause.

2. "Biden has authorized more money in this fight than Europe has spent by billions and billions of dollars."

After last week’s tense Oval Office kerfuffle involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump and Vice President JD Vance, how the president would address the crisis in Ukraine was at the top of lawmakers’ minds.

Trump repeatedly slammed Biden for sending billions in aid to help Ukraine fight Russia, which sparked applause from the Democrats. Trump quickly responded and asked if they wanted it to continue "for another five years." He then insulted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., saying that she would like to see the war continue.

Trump said it was unfair that the U.S., under the Biden administration, spent more than Europe did on Ukraine’s defense, despite America being an ocean away. He also slammed Biden for not trying to get Europe to "equalize" its spending to at least match U.S. contributions.

In his address, Trump said that he had received a letter from Zelenskyy earlier that day indicating that Ukraine is "ready to come to the negotiating table" and "to bring lasting peace." Trump praised Zelenskyy for the letter and doubled down on his calls for peace talks, saying, "If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides."

3. "We ended the weaponized government."

Trump said that he brought an end to the weaponization of government, referring to multiple lawsuits that were brought against him that required him to spend days in court during his 2024 campaign. He held the Biden administration responsible for those legal battles.

"And we ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me," Trump said. The crowd had a strong reaction to the statement, prompting Trump to turn to Democrats and ask, "How did that work out?"

Trump has long claimed that the numerous legal cases open against him were politically motivated. He also called for an end to the weaponization of law enforcement against political opponents, once again using himself as an example.

4. "Barely lifted a finger" to help Marc Fogel

Marc Fogel, a history teacher who was detained in Russia in August 2021, and his mother were guests at the joint session. Trump recalled how he promised Fogel’s 95-year-old mother, Malphine, that her son would be released just before he took the stage at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Not long after making that promise, Trump was nearly killed when a gunman opened fire at the rally. Corey Comparatore, whose family was at the joint session, was killed in the attack, while then-candidate Trump was shot in the ear and two others were injured.

Trump slammed the Biden administration for not doing more to secure Fogel’s release after he was arrested and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony. The president said the Biden administration "barely lifted a finger to help" Fogel, who was released from Russia last month.

5. "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control."

The economy, one of Trump’s signature issues during the 2024 campaign, also made its way into his address. Trump criticized Biden’s economic policies and laid out his plan for combating inflation.

Trump placed the blame for rising egg prices on former Biden’s policies, saying he let them "get out of control." Trump seemed to focus on eggs for a moment while staring down Democrats, who were reportedly planning on using eggs or empty egg cartons as protest props during the speech, according to Axios.

He also addressed energy prices and said the previous administration’s cutting of new oil and gas leases was a major contributor to rising prices and inflation. Trump then promised to go after the "liquid gold under our feet" and "drill, baby, drill."

In addition to eggs and energy, Trump pointed to government spending as a source of inflation. He read a long list of alleged Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) findings, saying it was just "some of the appalling waste" that was uncovered. At one point while reading the list, Trump paused and confirmed that "this is real."

6. "I terminated the ridiculous green new scam."

Despite trying to distance himself from "the Green New Deal," which Trump calls "the green new scam," in 2020, Biden put a large emphasis on climate policy in his administration. In 2022, he signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included the largest investment in climate policy in U.S. history.

Trump, however, used Biden’s climate change policies as a point to bash his predecessor.

"We ended all of Biden’s environmental restrictions that were making our country far less safe and totally unaffordable. And importantly, we ended the last administration's insane electric vehicle mandate," Trump said.

He went on to boast about ending "the ridiculous green new scam" and exiting what is known as the "Paris Agreement." Trump reiterated his stance that the U.S. was paying too much in the Paris Agreement, while other countries "were not paying."