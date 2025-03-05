Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

SCOOP: Resolution punishing Al Green circulates House after Dem is thrown out of Trump speech

Rep Troy Nehls is expected to file the resolution

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Trump’s declaration that there are only two genders during address to Congress angers Democrats Video

Trump’s declaration that there are only two genders during address to Congress angers Democrats

Democrats reacted negatively to President Donald Trump touting his ‘two genders’ executive order. Lee Carter from maslansky + partners conducted the focus groups for Fox News Digital. 

FIRST ON FOX: A resolution by Rep. Troy Nehls, R-TX, is being circulated among Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to punish the House Democrat who was thrown out of President Donald Trump's speech for protesting.

Nehls is leading the censure resolution against Rep. Al Green, D-TX, and is expected to make it public sometime today, a source with knowledge of the document told Fox News Digital.

It accuses Green of having "willfully disrupted the joint session, remained defiant," and "brought disrepute to the United States Congress," according to a draft text viewed by Fox News Digital.

The 77-year-old Democrat was removed from Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of the president's speech.

'SHE'S REALLY THIS DUMB': HOUSE DEM RIPPED AFTER CALLING TRUMP 'ENEMY OF THE UNITED STATES'

Congressman Al Green and House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, asked Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, to leave the chamber after disrupting President Donald Trump's address to Congress on March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He shouted, "You have no mandate," at Trump as he touted Republican victories in the House, Senate and White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, had Green removed by the U.S. Sergeant-At-Arms.

Green remained defiant when he stopped to speak with the White House press pool on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol after being thrown out of the second floor House chamber, where Trump was speaking.

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, don't punish me. I've said I'll accept the punishment," Green said, according to the White House press pool report.

"But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."

Rep. Troy Nehls is leading the resolution.

Rep. Troy Nehls is leading the resolution. (Nathan Posner)

Republicans, meanwhile, responded to Green and other Democratic attempts to disrupt the speech with fury.

The House Freedom Caucus announced on Wednesday morning that it would be filing its own censure resolution against Green.

"What they've shown is ridiculous to the American people," House GOP Policy Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-OK, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday night. "I can't see how any American would think that's right."

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-GA, told Fox News Digital, "The Democrats' behavior last night was disappointing. There must be consequences for Rep. Al Green's outburst, which displayed a clear lack of decorum and respect for the Office of the Presidency."

STATE TROOPERS, NYPD DESCEND ON AOC'S 'RED LIGHT' NEIGHBORHOOD TO CLAMP DOWN ON RAMPANT PROSTITUTION, CRIME

Representative Andy Harris, a Republican from Maryland, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

The Freedom Caucus, led by Rep. Andy Harris, is planning on filing its own resolution against Rep. Al Green. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-LA, told Fox News Digital that leadership would be "looking at" whether to punish Green.

Johnson signaled to reporters on Tuesday night that such a move would have his support.

Fox News Digital reached out to Green's office for a response but did not immediately hear back.

