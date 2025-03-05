SCOOP: Resolution punishing Al Green circulates House after Dem is thrown out of Trump speech

FIRST ON FOX: A resolution by Rep. Troy Nehls, R-TX, is being circulated among Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to punish the House Democrat who was thrown out of President Donald Trump's speech for protesting.

Nehls is leading the censure resolution against Rep. Al Green, D-TX, and is expected to make it public sometime today, a source with knowledge of the document told Fox News Digital.

It accuses Green of having "willfully disrupted the joint session, remained defiant," and "brought disrepute to the United States Congress," according to a draft text viewed by Fox News Digital.

The 77-year-old Democrat was removed from Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of the president's speech.

He shouted, "You have no mandate," at Trump as he touted Republican victories in the House, Senate and White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, had Green removed by the U.S. Sergeant-At-Arms.

Green remained defiant when he stopped to speak with the White House press pool on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol after being thrown out of the second floor House chamber, where Trump was speaking.

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, don't punish me. I've said I'll accept the punishment," Green said, according to the White House press pool report.

"But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."

Republicans, meanwhile, responded to Green and other Democratic attempts to disrupt the speech with fury.

The House Freedom Caucus announced on Wednesday morning that it would be filing its own censure resolution against Green.

"What they've shown is ridiculous to the American people," House GOP Policy Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-OK, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday night. "I can't see how any American would think that's right."

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-GA, told Fox News Digital, "The Democrats' behavior last night was disappointing. There must be consequences for Rep. Al Green's outburst, which displayed a clear lack of decorum and respect for the Office of the Presidency."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-LA, told Fox News Digital that leadership would be "looking at" whether to punish Green.

Johnson signaled to reporters on Tuesday night that such a move would have his support.

Fox News Digital reached out to Green's office for a response but did not immediately hear back.