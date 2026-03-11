Four-time deported Honduran arrested after shoving elderly Air Force vet onto NYC subway tracks, DHS reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A four-time deported illegal immigrant from Honduras with 15 prior criminal charges shoved two victims onto the tracks at a New York City subway station this week, including an 83-year-old Air Force veteran who remains in critical condition, according to reports.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicated Wednesday evening that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Honduran national Bairon Posada-Herandez, 34, after he was arrested for allegedly shoving two men – unprovoked – onto the train tracks inside the NYC subway system. The older male, 83-year-old Air Force veteran and grandfather Richard Williams, is reportedly still fighting for his life at a New York City hospital.

Posada-Hernandez first entered the country in 2008, and was subsequently deported four separate times, the last time being in July 2020, before reentering later for a fifth time at an unknown location and date, Fox News Digital has learned.

At the time of the subway incident this week, Posada-Hernandez had a lengthy criminal history as well, including at least 15 prior charges for crimes such as aggravated assault, domestic violence, possession of a weapon, obstruction of police, simple assault and drug possession.

"Bairon Posada-Herandez is a serial criminal, and four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras who should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans," said DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "We are praying for the victims and their families. DHS is calling upon New York sanctuary politicians to commit to this ICE detainer and not release this heinous criminal back into New York communities."

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York City Department of Correction, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, and the New York Police Department (NYPD) to inquire about whether there were plans to honor ICE's detainer against Posada-Hernandez. The Department of Corrections responded, but did not directly answer any of Fox News Digital's questions, instead pointing Fox News Digital to the publicly available information located on its "Person in Custody Lookup" database.

Questions about Posada-Hernandez's charges and future court dates were also left unanswered.

According to NYC's custody database, reviewed by Fox News Digital, Posada-Hernandez was given a $100,000 bail following his arrest on Wednesday for First Degree Assault, a Class B Felony. However, other public reports have indicated that he was charged with attempted murder.

Cell-phone footage from the younger male victim involved in the Wednesday incident surfaced following the subway attack this week, which showed Posada-Hernandez walking calmly away after pushing him.

A passerby could be seen in the video trying to help the younger victim after he was first pushed. Then, Posada-Hernandez proceeded to spontaneously shove the older Williams onto the tracks as well. The younger victim suffered minor injuries, but Williams is reportedly in critical condition in the hospital.

While it is unclear when Posada-Herandez returned to the United States after his fourth deportation in July 2020, what is known is that, under President Joe Biden, 5% of the entire population of Honduras entered the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In February, DHS condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for signing an Executive Order "turning New York City into a shield for violent criminal illegal aliens to reoffend and create more innocent victims," which also came not long after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's legislative proposal barring local police departments from cooperating with ICE.

As of February, there were more than 7,110 illegal aliens in New York custody with an active ICE detainer, per DHS.

This includes 148 criminal illegal aliens accused of homicide, 717 accused of assault, 134 accused of burglaries, 240 accused of burglaries or robberies, 235 accused of dangerous drug offenses, 152 accused of weapons offenses, and 260 accused sexual predators, according to DHS.