Trump earns largely positive speech reaction, but ejected Dem's behavior widely deemed inappropriate: CNN poll

A majority of speech viewers (69%) had a very or somewhat positive reaction to President Donald Trump's Tuesday address before a joint session of Congress, according to a CNN poll by SSRS.

While 44% indicated that they had a "Very positive" reaction to the speech, 25% felt "Somewhat positive," 16% had a "Very negative" reaction and 15% had a "Somewhat negative" reaction to the address.

"A total of 431 adults nationwide were surveyed via text message," according to a document about the poll. "Among the entire sample, 21% described themselves as Democrats, 44% described themselves as Republicans, and 35% described themselves as independents or members of another party," the document notes. "The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-5.3 at the 95% confidence level."

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who was removed from the event for being disruptive, did not fare well in the court of public opinion.

A whopping 80% found Green's behavior to be inappropriate, while just 20% felt it was appropriate, according to the poll.

Trump's address on Tuesday came less than two months into his second term in office.

However, while he is still chipping away at the early days of his new term, the president is a well-known figure who has been on the political scene for years.

He is now the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms — the first was Grover Cleveland in the 19th century.