Donald Trump

Trump earns largely positive speech reaction, but ejected Dem's behavior widely deemed inappropriate: CNN poll

Rep Al Green was kicked out of the chamber during President Donald Trump's address

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Trump vows to 'fight, fight, fight' to renew the American dream during historic speech Video

Trump vows to 'fight, fight, fight' to renew the American dream during historic speech

Former NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress and AOC's explanation for his 2024 win.

A majority of speech viewers (69%) had a very or somewhat positive reaction to President Donald Trump's Tuesday address before a joint session of Congress, according to a CNN poll by SSRS.

While 44% indicated that they had a "Very positive" reaction to the speech, 25% felt "Somewhat positive," 16% had a "Very negative" reaction and 15% had a "Somewhat negative" reaction to the address.

"A total of 431 adults nationwide were surveyed via text message," according to a document about the poll. "Among the entire sample, 21% described themselves as Democrats, 44% described themselves as Republicans, and 35% described themselves as independents or members of another party," the document notes. "The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-5.3 at the 95% confidence level."

TRUMP SAYS AMERICA WOULD WELCOME GREENLAND DURING JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the Capitol building's House chamber in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who was removed from the event for being disruptive, did not fare well in the court of public opinion.

A whopping 80% found Green's behavior to be inappropriate, while just 20% felt it was appropriate, according to the poll.

CONSERVATIVES ERUPT WITH PRAISE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER TRUMP'S SPEECH TO CONGRESS: ‘RUN THROUGH A WALL’

President Trump: Americans have always been the people to defy all odds Video

Trump's address on Tuesday came less than two months into his second term in office. 

However, while he is still chipping away at the early days of his new term, the president is a well-known figure who has been on the political scene for years. 

TRUMP DECLARES ‘AMERICA IS BACK' IN SPEECH BEFORE CONGRESS

White House releases list of key moments Democrats refused to applaud during Trump speech Video

He is now the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms — the first was Grover Cleveland in the 19th century.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

