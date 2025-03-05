Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

DC Black Lives Matter Plaza to get new look, replace street mural as part of 'evolution'

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza mural to be replaced

Black Lives Matter Plaza will be redesigned with new murals by local artists. The change is part of D.C.'s America 250 mural project to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, FOX 5 DC reports.

Some Washingtonians are displeased after learning the days are numbered for the current look of the Black Lives Matter Plaza situated near the White House. 

Protesters were at the plaza on Tuesday night, FOX 5 DC reported, after Mayor Muriel Bowser posted about the "evolution" of the plaza to X, saying it will be a part of DC's America 250 mural project, "where we will invite students and artists to create new murals across all eight wards."

"The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a painful period, but now we can't afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference," Bowser's statement said, referencing a recently-introduced bill that calls for changing the plaza."The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern."

Some say the democratic mayor succumbed to pressure from both President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Black Lives Matter Plaza with White House in the background

FILE - With the White House in the background, a man runs through Black Lives Matter Plaza, May 25, 2021, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Her move came one day after Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., introduced H.R. 1774. If passed, the bill would "withhold certain apportionment funds from the District of Columbia unless the Mayor of the District of Columbia removes the phrase Black Lives Matter from the street symbolically designated as Black Lives Matter Plaza, redesignates such street as Liberty Plaza, and removes such phrase from each website, document, and other material under the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia."

The large yellow letters were painted, and the intersection renamed in the summer of 2020 during Trump's first term, following days of chaotic protests at that location over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers.  

Black Lives Matter closeup

FILE - The letters at Black Lives Matter Plaza have been repainted after the street was repaved near the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021. (Andrew Harnik, file)

Bowser's approach to the protests brought her into direct conflict with Trump. The president at the time accused Bowser of losing control of her city and threatened to invoke his power to take over the Metropolitan Police Department. He didn't follow through, but declared his own multi-agency lockdown that included helicopters flying at low altitudes.

"You never cared about Black Lives Mattering. You painting those words were performative," Nee Nee Taylor, a founding member of the D.C. Black Lives Matter affiliate, said to Bowser on X.

Trump and Bowser side by side

President Elect Donald Trump, left, and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, right. (Getty)

Bowser's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry about when the changes to the plaza might take place. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.