Independents and Republicans went wild for Trump's declaration that 'America is back'

President Donald Trump’s declaration that "America is back" during his joint address to Congress was well-received by both Republicans and independents.

"Members of the United States Congress, thank you very much. And to my fellow citizens, America is back!" Trump said at the conclusion of his speech Tuesday.

The moment received an ovation from many of those in attendance and sparked a positive reaction among Republican and independent viewers, with Fox News voter dials showing those two groups, which were represented on the screen by red and yellow lines, immediately shooting up on the screen, indicating a positive response. Democrats, meanwhile, who were represented by the blue line, had a largely neutral reaction to the moment, with the line not deviating far from the middle of the screen.

The moment was followed by chats of "USA" from those in attendance, with Trump as well as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson joining in. That moment continued to receive a positive reaction from Republican and independent viewers, while Democrats remained neutral throughout.

"Every single day, we will stand up and we will fight, fight, fight for the country our citizens believe in and for the country people deserve"

Tuesday night’s joint address to Congress was Trump’s second, coming eight years after his first speech in Congress in 2017. The speech is structured similarly to a State of the Union Address, though Trump will not give the first official State of the Union of his second term in office until next year.

Tuesday’s speech saw Trump boast about the early accomplishments of his second administration and lay the groundwork on the agenda for the rest of his presidency.

"Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden Age of America," he said at the conclusion of his speech. "From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years. And we are just getting started.

"Every single day, we will stand up, and we will fight, fight, fight for the country our citizens believe in and for the country people deserve," Trump added. "My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before. Thank you. God bless you and God bless America."