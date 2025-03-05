After Trump speech, AOC tells Democrats to organize in GOP districts against Medicaid cuts

Socialist firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is calling on Democrats to organize in GOP-heavy districts to push back against the Trump agenda and what she claims will be drastic cuts to Medicaid.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram Live late Tuesday night to rebut President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session ­of Congress and told her followers that Trump spewed a lot of misinformation but, ultimately, he and Republicans are coming for Medicare to buttress the pockets of billionaires like Elon Musk, who she labeled as an "a—hole."

She said that Trump craftily didn’t mention cuts to Medicare in his speech because that is his goal, and Democrats should host town halls and various other events in GOP districts to resist such cuts and expose local lawmakers.

"These Republicans, I'm telling you all, they are getting scared," Ocasio-Cortez said to her 8.7 million followers on the platform in the 54-minute video.

"Trump not mentioning Medicaid at the State of the Union is the game. He doesn't talk about it. [It's] what he fears and he knows it's dynamite. The House Republicans know that it's dynamite for them and that's why they're talking about not hosting town halls."

"We need to be creatively organizing in Republican districts. And I don't want to hear, okay, Republicans don't listen. They are afraid of this. I'm telling you."

Ocasio-Cortez called on Democrats to host town halls in Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' districts of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York, Rep. Mike Lawler’s district of Westchester County in New York and Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s district in New Jersey.

"If you're near a Republican, if you are in a Republican district and your Republican is not hosting a town hall, it's time to do community town halls," Ocasio-Cortez said. "It's time to do community teachings. It's time to do community town halls. It is time to start advertising their absence."

Medicaid has quickly emerged as a political lightning rod as House Republicans negotiate on a massive bill to advance President Donald Trump's agenda. Trump has said he is committed to protecting Medicare and Medicaid. The White House has emphasized reforms aimed at reducing waste within these programs.

Some Republican lawmakers are worried about the level of spending cuts being sought by fiscal hawks to offset the cost of Trump's policies, arguing the current deal could force potentially unworkable cuts on Medicaid and other federal safety net programs.

Ocasio-Cortez emphasized that Democrats should take advantage of these doubts and hammer home the pitfalls of potential cuts to Medicaid.

"If Democrats can step on a rake, Republicans can step on a rake. And I am telling you, they are stepping on one of the biggest rakes in modern American history," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"They are messing with social security y'all. I need you to understand how much of a political no-go that has been for both parties for a very long time, for a reason. Because your stuff will collapse."

Ocasio-Cortez said that for those who say the U.S. doesn’t have enough money to pay for social safety nets, they should look at Musk and other billionaires making bank by getting government contracts.

"We let a--holes like Elon Musk cut Medicaid and cut social security in order for him to pay for his own tax cuts and his own billion dollars in private federal contracts."

"This guy takes billions and billions of your tax dollars, of your public funds. And it's not just Elon. All these guys, a lot of a lot of these tech guys that were standing behind Trump at the inauguration."

She likened them to defense contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin and said she believes that healthcare is a human right.

"They are robbing us of the tiny slivers of what we have left in our collective public social safety net in order to get $1 billion defense contracts… They fund propaganda for it and they buy platforms like Twitter and, yeah, Meta, and all these other things."

She said the stakes are high, and it will take people going out and speaking to Republicans and convincing them of the Democrat message.

"We cannot give up on winning the hearts and minds of our fellow Americans."

