US destroys aging Iranian warplanes, video shows

As the American military continues bombarding Iran amid the ongoing war against the Islamic Republic, U.S. Central Command shared video footage of strikes against aircraft sitting on the ground.

"The Iranian regime is losing air capability day by day," CENTCOM wrote in a late Wednesday post on X.

"U.S. forces aren’t just defending against Iranian threats, we are methodically dismantling them," the post added.

No American fighter planes have been downed by Iran, according to CENTCOM.

"An IRGC leader has claimed that a U.S. F-15 was shot down today south of Tehran. LIE," CENTCOM indicated in a Wednesday post on X.

"No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. U.S. forces continue to exercise air superiority over vast swaths of Iran. TRUTH," the post added.

The Wall Street Journal indicated in a report last week that while the U.S. and Israel are operating modern aircraft like the F-35, the age and weakness of Iranian aircraft mark a vulnerability that requires Iran to rely on the ballistic missile program targeted by American and Israeli strikes.

Earlier this month CENTCOM reported that three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets had been downed in "an apparent friendly fire incident."

"During active combat — that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses," the March 2 press release. "Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation."

The release noted that the six aircrew members safely ejected and were recovered.