Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

China

China, reacting to Trump tariffs, promises to 'fight till the end' in trade war 'or any other type of war'

Trump imposed 20% tariffs on China over flow of fentanyl into US

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Bret Baier explains the fallout of Trump tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada Video

Bret Baier explains the fallout of Trump tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier breaks down the Trump administration’s tariffs on ‘Special Report.’

China has vowed to "fight till the end" against President Donald Trump’s tariffs, warning that it is ready for any "type" of war with the U.S.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Tuesday that pushed back against tariffs against the Chinese government that Trump bumped up from 10% to 20% earlier this week over Beijing’s failure to address the flow of fentanyl entering the U.S.

"If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in the statement. China has already responded to the tariffs by imposing a 15% tariff on American agricultural goods. 

Jian’s statement, which was quoted by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, argued that the fentanyl issue is a "flimsy excuse" to raise tariffs on Chinese imports. Jian cautioned that "intimidation does not scare us" and "bullying" would not work.

TRUMP'S LATEST TARIFFS: HERE IS WHAT WIL COST CONSUMERS MORE

"Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China," Jian said. "Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating."

The tariffs against China went into effect on Tuesday. Trump increased the tariffs on Monday with an executive order that stated the Chinese government has failed "to blunt the sustained influx of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, flowing from [their country]," and that such failure constitutes an "unusual and extraordinary threat."

The national flags of the United States and China

Trump increased the tariffs on Monday with an executive order that stated the Chinese government has failed to curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. (Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images, File)

Trump also said that the crisis jeopardizes the "national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

LUTNICK SAYS TRUMP TARIFF WITH CANADA, MEXICO LIKELY ENDS WITH MEETING IN THE MIDDLE, POSSIBLE DEAL SOON

Beijing, however, claimed that only the U.S. is responsible for the fentanyl crisis inside the U.S., though left the door open for "cooperation" in solving the fentanyl crisis.

"If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals," Jian said in the statement.

Trump vows boom in US auto industry, touts 'reciprocal tariffs' Video

The Chinese government has opposed the tariffs since they were announced. 

The Trump administration is already imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, which were announced last month and also went into effect on Tuesday.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump addressed the tariffs during his address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, saying that while the objective is to make the nation "rich" and "great again," there will "be a little disturbance" for American consumers.

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.

More from Politics