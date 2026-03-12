Trump says 'we've got our eyes on' Iranian sleeper cells in US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump hailed the swift prosecution of the military campaign against Iran, but acknowledged there are terrorist "sleeper cells" in the U.S. that have to be watched and dealt with.

Trump said during a press gaggle Wednesday that he has been briefed on terror alerts and threats, including reported plans to conduct a drone attack in California, but he warned that any terrorists present in the country now might be the result of former President Joe Biden's "stupid open border."

"A lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border, but we know where most of them are: We've got our eye on all of them, I think," Trump said.

"They came in through the open-border policies of Sleepy Joe Biden, one of the worst — the worst president in the history of our country — and we've got our eyes on all of them," the president added.

"But the war itself is being prosecuted at a level that nobody has seen before," Trump continued. "It's pretty — it's pretty amazing to watch."

When asked about a leaked law enforcement bulletin put out about a possible Iran revenge plot in California where a potential offshore boat might launch a drone swarm, Trump replied, "It's being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening, and all we can do is take them as they come."

"The war itself is being prosecuted as well as anybody has ever seen, and this is other countries telling me too," he continued. "Big countries, powerful countries, they said they've never seen anything like it. And they also agree with what I'm doing. They say it's an evil country, and it's been for 47 years that way."

The warning of a California drone swarm attack is not new, having originated in February, but law enforcement has re-upped the monitoring amid Iran threats to retaliate against Israel and the U.S.