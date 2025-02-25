Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Soros Static

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Noem reveals major milestone on border crossings amid Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants

-Deadline for Musk's ultimatum to federal workers hits, but OPM reportedly says it's voluntary

-Meet the far-left groups funding anti-DOGE protests at GOP offices across the country

House GOP to Get Look at Soros' Audacy Empire

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are getting an update on the Trump administration’s probe of billionaire George Soros’ influence on local radio, a source familiar with planning told Fox News Digital.

The Republican Study Committee (RSC), the 175-strong caucus led by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, is hosting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr at its annual closed-door lunch on Wednesday.

The source familiar with the planning said Carr is expected to brief GOP lawmakers on the FCC’s investigation into Soros, including an investment firm he’s linked to purchasing over 200 Audacy radio stations nationwide…Read more

George Soros, left; Audacy logo, right

The FCC under former President Biden fast-tracked a deal that helped George Soros' investment firm get 40% of Audacy's debt (Getty Images/AP)

White House

'MAXIMUM MOMENTUM': New bill threatens to cripple 'judicial tyranny' from derailing Trump's agenda at every turn

'WARRIOR ETHOS': Trump Pentagon leadership shakeup aims to change culture from top down, expert says

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump in left-right photo split

President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are shaking up Pentagon leadership to re-focus the military on a ‘warrior ethos.’ (Getty)

HERITAGE HEARTLAND: Lawmakers pressure Trump to recognize West Bank as Israeli territory

World Stage

RIFT AT THE UN: US votes against condemning Russia for Ukraine war as Trump admin chases peace deal

'GREY ZONE' ACTION: Taiwan coast guard detains Chinese-crewed vessel suspected of cutting undersea cable

ON THE TABLE: Putin says Russia is open to economic cooperation with US on rare earth minerals

Vladimir Putin closeup shot, Russia flag behind him

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is open to negotiate with the U.S. on Russian energy as part of dealings to end the war with Ukraine. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo)

$17B MORE: 'Trump effect' on display as UK's Starmer boosts defense spending on eve of US visit

Capitol Hill

HOUSE OF CARDS: Trump tax cut plan heads for House-wide vote despite GOP rebel threats, Medicaid anxiety.

BAD DOGE: Frustration at Elon Musk spills over after closed-door House GOP meeting: 'Fed to the wolves'

RAISING KAINE: Trump warns major Dem against move that could cost voters trillions

'NOT GOING TO GET AWAY WITH IT': Judicial pushback on Trump 'hurting American people,' says GOP rep leading impeachment charge

Congressmen and judge in inset photos, Capitol main image

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., is looking to pursue articles of impeachment against federal District Court Judge John McConnell. (Getty Images)

Across America 

'GOOD START': NYC migrant shelter closure highlights Trump’s success rooting out illegal crossings

'SOROS-BACKED AGENDA': Liberal judge recruits sanctuary sheriffs who defied ICE in ad touting crime record in pivotal race

SOCIAL INFLUENCES: LGBT Americans reach record number, mostly Democrats and Gen Z: Gallup poll

Pride, trans pride flags in row along fence

A new poll finds Gen Z, women and Whites are more likely to self-identify as LGBT. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

'WE'RE COMING': Homan issues stark warning for illegals amid clash with sanctuary city officials

'TARGETED': Texas governor announces crackdown on massive illegal immigrant community near major city

MILLIONS IN $AVING$: Department of Veterans Affairs cutting more than 1,400 employees in another round of dismissals

IS CAINE ABLE?: Who is Daniel 'Razin' Caine? Air Force general tapped for top advisor role in Pentagon upheaval

TOSSES CONVICTION: Supreme Court tosses conviction and death sentence of Oklahoma inmate, orders new trial

'ILLEGAL' FUNDING FREEZE: Blue state governor says $2.1B in federal funding restored after suing Trump admin

'NO-BRAINER': NASA should dump D.C. for the Sunshine State, DeSantis and other Florida Republicans suggest

rocket on launchpad as man takes picture in foreground

Invited guests and NASA employees take photos as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is rolled out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022.  (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP, File)

'DISGUSTING': NSA investigates 'secret sex chats' under guise of DEI on internal agency message board

'COMMON SENSE VICTORY': Ohio transgender bathroom law takes effect 

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics