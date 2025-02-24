NSA investigates 'secret sex chats' under guise of DEI on internal agency message board

Federal employees within the intelligence community are under investigation for allegedly misusing an internal agency messaging board to dish on their sexual fantasies under the guise of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), officials say.

Chat logs from the National Security Agency's (NSA) "Intelink" messaging platform, obtained by researchers from the conservative Manhattan Institute reportedly via sources within the NSA, revealed employees from various intelligence agencies discussing their experiences with gender-reassignment surgery, artificial genitalia, hormone therapy, polyamory and pronoun usage. Some of these agencies reportedly include the Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Naval Intelligence and the NSA.

One Defense Intelligence Agency officer who had gender transition surgery appears to have written messages about experiences "being penetrated," while other messages included graphic descriptions of laser hair removal, hormone replacement therapy and breast augmentation, among other procedures. Some discussions included talk about sexual arousal post-operation and other lewd sexual experiences.

After the Intelink chat logs were released Monday, an NSA spokesperson indicated to Fox News Digital that it was "actively investigating" potential abuses of the agency-operated messaging platform.

"NSA hosts the Intelink service for the Intelligence Community. As the service provider, NSA takes very seriously the allegations in this reporting, and, if accurate, they would be violations of longn-standing Intelligence Community policy," the agency spokesperson said. "The Intelligence Community places great trust in those personnel that we authorize to access U.S. Government systems, and in return we expect full compliance with all laws, policies and regulations which govern our work."

Meanwhile, recently confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called the uncovered behavior "unacceptable," writing on social media that "those involved WILL be held accountable."

"These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when [the president] issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with," Gabbard wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday evening. "Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people."

The chat logs in question stemmed from DEI-focused groups hosted on the NSA's Intelink Messenger, titled "LBTQA" and "IC_Pride_TWG," according to the Manhattan Institute's Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow. Rufo said the sources that approached him indicated the sexually explicit chats were given legitimacy through the NSA's DEI efforts, which the agency has described as "not only mission critical, but mission imperative."

The messages were part of DEI-focused employee resource groups that had been hijacked by activists who "spent all day" holding meetings with titles such as "Privilege," "Ally Awareness," "Pride," and "Transgender Community Inclusion," the source who leaked the chat logs reportedly informed the Manhattan Institute.

The source recounted, according to Rufo, that they were particularly "disgusted" by a chat that included discussions of weekend group sex.

Other discussions included conversations about spending thousands of dollars in countries like Italy and Thailand to obtain gender-reassignment surgery, experiences of being publicly "groped" at a concert, and using "it/its" pronouns.

The NSA source highlighted to Rufo that the chat logs raised questions about some intel officials' mental fitness for their jobs. "These are folks with top secret clearances believing they are an IT!" the source said to Rufo.