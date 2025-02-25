'Trump effect' on display as UK's Starmer boosts defense spending on eve of US visit

The United Kingdom took steps on Tuesday to ramp up its defense spending ahead of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s meeting with President Donald Trump this week.

Starmer said that in the face of continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and, by extension, Europe, the UK will increase its defense spending to 2.5% of its gross domestic value, up from the 2.3% it currently spends – an increase that amounts to £13.4 billion, or nearly $17 billion more each year on defense.

In addition, Starmer said the UK will continue to increase its defense spending goal to reach 3% of its GDP during the next Parliament, which, barring any snap election, will begin after 2029.

Starmer’s announcement not only comes two days ahead of his planned visit with Trump in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, but as European leaders are increasingly calling for drastic increases in defense spending to decrease their reliance on the U.S. and counter Russia.

"At moments like these in our past, Britain has stood up to be counted [on]. It has come together, and it has demonstrated strength," Starmer said in an address to Parliament. "That is what the security of our country needs now, and it is what this government will deliver."

Starmer’s push to increase defense spending was not met with approval by all UK lawmakers.

Some took issue with how the prime minister found the funds to support his spending increases, as it will mean cutting overseas support for development aid from 0.5% of the UK's gross domestic product to 0.3% over the next two years.

Member of Parliament (MP) Charolette Cane told Starmer that while she backed the UK’s continued support of Ukraine, she said cutting international aid that helps bring stability to vulnerable populations was "hugely short-sided."

"Helping communities be stable and secure reduces the risk of war and unrest," she argued in the House of Commons following the prime minister’s announcement. However, Starmer argued it was a decision he had to make to avoid getting into a battle over how the UK would meet this spending increase.

"I’m certainly not pretending it’s a decision I wanted to make as prime minister," Starmer said in response. "It’s a decision that I’m driven to make because of the security and safety of our country and our continent."

MP Jim Shannon, on the other hand, looked to remind his fellow parliamentary members that during the Cold War the UK spent 7% of its GPD on defense and called on Starmer to clarify how his discussions with the U.S. had been taking shape.

Starmer said he has held "a number of conversations" with Trump and that U.S.-UK teams are in continual conversations.

"We must reject any false choice between our allies, between one side of the Atlantic or the other. That is against our history – country and party – because it is against our fundamental national interest," he said in a nod to concern that there are increasing divisions between the U.S. and European allies.

"It has survived countless external challenges in the past. We’ve fought wars together, we’re the closest partners in trade, growth and security," he added.

"This week when I meet President Trump I will be clear – I want this relationship to go from strength to strength."