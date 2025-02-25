Ohio transgender bathroom law takes effect as top proponent calls it ‘victory for safety & common sense’

Ohio’s new law, which designates student restrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities be categorized for use by biological sex, took effect Tuesday.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in November, was a major win for Republicans, and derided by critics, including on the Buckeye State’s many college campuses.

"No school shall permit a member of the female biological sex to use a student restroom, locker room, changing room, or shower room that has been designated by the school for the exclusive use of the male biological sex," the text of the law reads.

There are exceptions made for single-person "family restrooms" and other similar latrines.

"The bathroom bill going into effect is a victory for privacy, safety, and common sense. Ohio is standing up for women and girls by ensuring that bathrooms and locker rooms remain single-sex spaces," Ohio House Majority Whip Nick Santucci, R-Niles, told Fox News Digital.

Santucci said just as Texas and Florida led the nation on this issue, Ohio is stepping up as well.

"With the upcoming [midterm] election, Ohio is set to become a state to watch," he said.

"This is a small step in proving that Ohio is a state of common sense and leadership."

The whip said to expect more "bold" legislation from Columbus as the Buckeye State takes the "lead in protecting its citizens and upholding conservative values."

State Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Cleveland, the bill's sponsor, said at the time of DeWine’s signing, the policy "protects our children and grandchildren in private spaces where they are most vulnerable."

Among those college students and leaders who are opposed to the policy, the law’s enaction comes at a time for "soul-searching," according to the Associated Press.

Oberlin College published policies saying the school will comply with the law, and is offering counseling. The school is also reportedly allowing pupils to move out of their dormitories, according to the outlet.

A student at Antioch College told the AP the law is bound to cause "uncertainty" on campus.

"It’s in the back of your head that this law is hanging over us."

