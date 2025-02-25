'Duly owed to us': Blue state governor says $2.1B in federal funding restored after suing Trump admin

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday that $2.1 billion in federal funds had been unfrozen and restored to Pennsylvania, as Democratic governors rely on the courts to challenge President Donald Trump's executive actions.

Shapiro sued the Trump administration on Feb. 13, joining the initial 22 states and the District of Columbia with lawsuits challenging Trump's allegedly "illegal" federal funding freeze. Shapiro said legal action was necessary to restore Pennsylvania’s federal funding.

Shapiro, who was in Washington for the National Governors Association (NGA) last week, said he urged senior members of the Trump administration to unfreeze the federal funds.

"When I was at the White House on Friday, I again raised the issue of our frozen federal funding to President Trump's senior team and members of his Cabinet," Shapiro told reporters Monday. "I urged them to follow the law and to honor their agreements with Pennsylvania. As a result of that direct engagement last week, our funding is unfrozen. They are now following the law, and we will continue to press our case."

Shapiro said his directness earned Pennsylvania access to the funds "duly owed to us."

"I was very direct with them. They were very responsive to me. And as a result, Pennsylvania now has what is duly owed to us," Shapiro added.

The White House Office of Management and Budget directed agencies to halt federal funding on Jan. 27 in compliance with Trump's executive orders. Federal judges had issued a temporary restraining order to block the funding freeze ahead of Shapiro's lawsuit, but only states with litigation against the Trump administration were able to access the unfrozen funds.

"As a result of our lawsuit and our continued pressure and engagement with the Trump administration, in which we demanded that the administration comply with the legal injunctions currently in place, we made clear that we were ready to seek immediate relief from the courts. Every dollar that we identified at the filing of our lawsuit is currently unfrozen and, once again, accessible to all Pennsylvania state agencies," Shapiro said.

The $2.1 billion in federal funding restores what Shapiro described as "critical programs and infrastructure projects that have been jeopardized by this illegal freeze." Those programs include plugging abandoned wells, cleaning waterways, protecting farmers from runoff water, repairing mines and delivering clean water to Pennsylvanians, Shapiro said. He said several projects that were halted have been restored and dozens of federal employees are now back to work.

Shapiro said it is his responsibility as governor to take legal action against the federal government when necessary to deliver for Pennsylvania.

"It is my job to protect Pennsylvania's interests, and I will use every tool at my disposal, from legal action to my direct engagement, to make sure that Pennsylvanians are protected, and that the funds Pennsylvanians rely on every day, the funds that Pennsylvanians pay in federal taxes make their way back to our Commonwealth, and we receive every federal dollar that we are owed," Shapiro said.

The legal dance of Trump’s executive actions is on full display in Shapiro’s litigation as the governor said suing the Trump administration was the only way to unfreeze Pennsylvania’s federal funds. Shapiro’s legal win is the latest in ongoing litigation between the state and federal governments.

During the Governor's Working Session at the White House on Friday, when Shapiro told senior Trump officials to restore his state’s federal funding, Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine, was telling Trump, "We’ll see you in court."

Trump told Mills, in a moment NGA Vice Chairman Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., described as "uncomfortable," that Maine would not receive any federal funding if she did not comply with his executive order to prevent transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Mills said in a statement that Maine would "not be intimidated by the president’s threats."

"If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides," Mills added.

As Trump continues to implement part of his agenda through executive action, Democrats are relying on federal litigation to challenge the Trump administration’s executive authority, that many call a "constitutional crisis."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pennsylvania's unfrozen federal funds.