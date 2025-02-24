Meet the far-left groups funding anti-DOGE protests at GOP offices across the country

The left-wing groups backing the anti-DOGE protests across the country have been funding a variety of progressive causes in recent years, including defunding the police, pushing socialism, anti-Israel protests and opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda in general.

In a press release earlier this month, MoveOn.org announced that it was mobilizing resources as part of a "Congress Works for Us, Not Musk" initiative "aimed at pressuring lawmakers to fight back against the Trump-Musk agenda."

MoveOn.org has taken millions of dollars from George Soros and his Open Society Policy Center in recent years. Soros is one of the most prominent backers in the United States of left-wing issues, including backing progressive district attorneys that set out to "reimagine policing" in the United States.

Additionally, Fox News Digital has previously reported on the Soros network's ties to the anti-Israel protests that swept the country on college campuses last year.

Elon Musk has ramped up his criticism of Soros in recent months, particularly after former President Joe Biden awarded Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

MoveOn.org has also taken money from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which Fox News Digital previously reported has poured tens of millions of dollars into progressive causes in recent years and is bankrolled in part by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

On June 5, 2020, MoveOn was calling for the defunding of police for the "defense of Black life," and the group has been a vocal opponent of U.S. Immigration and Customes Enforcement (ICE) while promoting individuals who want to abolish the outfit and sharing a letter in February 2021 claiming that "ICE and CBP were built to terrorize Black and brown communities."

"It’s no surprise the Biden Administration’s favorite billionaires are paying far-left activist groups to hold events designed to villainize Republicans," Congressional Leadership Fund spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair told Fox News Digital. "Democrats will do anything and everything they possibly can to stop President Trump and House Republicans from accomplishing the work the American people elected them to do."

Another group getting involved in the protests against Musk’s DOGE efforts has long been a major player in progressive politics.

"Constituents braved the bitter cold at recess actions organized by the Working Families Party," a press release from the Working Families Party (WFP) said earlier this month, touting the group’s efforts to organize protests in multiple states at the offices of Republican officials.

"The actions took place in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Rally speakers called attention to Donald Trump and the GOP’s plan to gut Medicaid, Medicare, and abolish the Department of Education."

The WFP, which self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders once said is the "closest thing there is to a political party that believes in my vision of democratic socialism", is a vocal supporter of the progressive "Squad" in Congress and has frequently advocated for defunding the police and ending cash bail in the past.

Maurice Mitchell, national director for WFP, hosted a "Progressives for Harris" video call in August 2024 – calling on his "comrades" to find "solidarity" in the fight against "Trumpism" and "American authoritarianism."

A year before that, the WFP was actively criticizing Israel on social media over its immediate response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack carried out by Hamas that killed over 1,400 people.

"We call on President Biden, Secretary Blinken and the administration to do everything in their power to push for de-escalation, a cease-fire, & adherence to international law," WFP posted on X days after the terrorist attack. "And we renew our call for the occupation to end as the necessary condition for any lasting peace."

Financial disclosures show that WFP gave money to several progressive candidates during the 2024 cycle, including former Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, in addition to Democratic Reps. Greg Casar and Pramila Jayapal.

Indivisible, a grassroots progressive organization, put out a memo encouraging activists to use last week’s recess to protest House lawmakers at their home offices amid the left’s backlash against Musk’s DOGE efforts, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"Recess is when Members of Congress go back home to host town halls, meet with constituents, and try to paint themselves as responsive to the people who elected them. It is also when MoCs think they can avoid public scrutiny — especially Republicans who want to dodge tough questions about their complicity in Trump and Musk’s coup," the group’s site said.

Indivisible’s website states that it was originally "brought together by a practical guide to resist the Trump agenda" and has previously supported defunding the police along with ending cash bail.

Indivisible has also been involved in protests calling to "abolish" ICE.

"The Democrat Party has sold themselves out to the far-left crazies and their mega-donors who are funding these clown shows," NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella told Fox News Digital.

"This isn’t grassroots — it’s manufactured outrage to distract from their failed and out of touch record."

Fox News Digital reached out to MoveOn, WFP, Indivisible, Open Society Foundations and the Wyss Foundation for comment.

