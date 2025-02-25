NASA should dump DC for the Sunshine State, DeSantis and other Florida Republicans suggest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others are advocating relocating the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the Sunshine State.

The governor, who expressed support for the idea last month, has continued to do so, saying in comments last week that he thinks relocating the headquarters to Florida would "probably save about a billion dollars, quite frankly."

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., who DeSantis selected to replace Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate, is also pushing the idea — Rubio left the Senate in order to serve as Secretary of State in President Donald Trump's cabinet.

DESANTIS DECLINES TO ENDORSE TRUMP PICK BYRON DONALDS FOR FLORIDA GOVERNOR, TOUTS WIFE CASEY DESANTIS

"We need to move @NASA’s headquarters to Florida’s Space Coast. The move would save taxpayers money, encourage collaboration with private space companies, and tap into Florida’s talented workforce in the aerospace industry to spur further innovation," she said in a Monday post on X.

"This is a no-brainer for @DOGE," DeSantis declared when replying to Moody's post in a tweet on Tuesday. "Right now the Feds are planning on a building a new, expensive headquarters in DC for NASA — even though very few NASA employees have showed up to the current DC office over the past four years!"

A November post on NASA's website noted, "The current NASA Headquarters lease expires in August 2028, and the agency already has evaluated multiple options including leasing or purchasing within the District of Columbia."

DESANTIS ANNOUNCES FLORIDA ‘DOGE TASK FORCE’

A NASA spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday, "The NASA Headquarters building lease is up in 2028, and the agency continues to work through options."

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., chair of the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, responded to Moody's post with several emojis, including the thumbs-up, rocket, and American flag, adding in his tweet on Monday, "Florida is the place for space in America!"

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., issued a letter to Trump last month advocating moving the NASA headquarters to her state.

CASEY DESANTIS FAVORED IN FLORIDA GOVERNOR'S RACE, POLL FINDS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While Washington, D.C., has historically been the home of NASA's headquarters, the rapidly evolving space landscape demands a more integrated and efficient approach to space policy. Florida's Space Coast, home to key facilities like the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, is uniquely positioned to support this transformation and strengthen America's leadership in space exploration," she said in the letter.