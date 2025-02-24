Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Polls

LGBT Americans reach record number, more likely to be Dems, Gen Z: Gallup poll

A Gallup poll found female, liberal, White Americans were more likely to identify as LGBT

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Trump, Maine Gov. Janet Mills clash over executive order compliance Video

Trump, Maine Gov. Janet Mills clash over executive order compliance

President Donald Trump spars with Maine Gov. Janet Mills over complying with an executive order preventing trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

The percentage of Americans identifying as LGBT has risen to record highs, especially among Generation Z, a new Gallup poll released on Thursday shows, but that trend could see a departure under President Donald Trump, according to one expert, as the administration pushes back against gender treatments for minors.

The poll found that 23% of Generation Z Americans, those born between 1997 and 2006, identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. For comparison, 14.2% of millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, identify the same way. Both groups identify as non-heterosexual compared to older generations, like Generation X and "Baby Boomers."

The Gallup poll surveyed more than 14,000 U.S. adults last year – collected through phone interviews with adults 18 and older – and found that 9.3% identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or another non-heterosexual identity. This marks a significant increase from 2020, when the figure was about half that, and a sharp rise from 2012, when Gallup first started tracking sexual orientation and gender identity, recording only 3.5%. 

LGBT ACTIVISTS MOBILIZE TO CHALLENGE TRUMP'S 'EXTREME GENDER IDEOLOGY' EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Pride flags

Pride flags are seen as people attend the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

"The rate of LGBTQ+ identification is likely to continue to grow, given the generational shifts underway," Gallup senior editor and researcher Jeffrey M. Jones wrote in the study. 

"One reason for higher LGBTQ+ identification among younger generations of adults is that they are much more likely to consider themselves bisexual than are older people," Jones wrote.

The study also found differences among those with political ideologies, as people identifying as LGBT were more likely to be female, liberal, White, and live in urban areas. Among them, 21% identified as liberal, 8% as moderate, and 3% as conservative. The rate of LGBT identification has nearly tripled over more than a decade, with a growing number of Americans in their teens, 20s and 30s identifying as bisexual, particularly more women compared to men, researchers noted.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS BANNING 'RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY,' DEI INITIATIVES IN THE MILITARY

pride flags lined up

Faculty at the university allegedly excluded White LGBTQ individuals. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

However, Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow Sarah Parshall Perry said the findings are a snapshot in time – due to the "onslaught" of the Biden administration's rulings on sex and gender over the last four years– but will likely begin to reverse under the Trump administration's crackdown on transgender medical procedures for minors.

"I think now that we're seeing this return to common sense, we are going to see fewer and fewer young people begin to identify as LGBTQ," Perry told Fox News Digital in an interview. "I would be very curious what the numbers look like four years into the future, after some of these policies have trickled down to the granular level."

"It was entirely unsurprising to me that it was the Generation Z who experienced the most precipitous increase, because they are the younger ones they are currently, right now, in the throes of sort of this battle between reality and cultural conformity," Perry said. "That's exactly where these kids are, and I think it's exactly why we're seeing these level of increases."

While the poll found 85.7% of respondents identified as straight, 5.2% identified as bisexual, 2.0% as gay, 1.4% as lesbian and 1.3% as transgender. Fewer than 1% of participants identified with other non-traditional LGBT labels, including pansexual, asexual or queer. Five percent of respondents declined to answer.

FEDERAL JUDGE HALTS PLANNED MOVE OF TRANS INMATES TO FACILITIES FOR THEIR BIOLOGICAL SEX

closeup shot on black trans rights t-shirt with baby blue, pink lettering

A person displays trans pride flags during the NYC Pride March in New York, US, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. New York City's annual Pride March commemorates the 1969 uprising by members of the LGBTQ community at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. (Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has signed a slew of gender-related executive orders during his first 100 days in office which have already racked up multiple lawsuits. One of those orders, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," mandates that federal agencies recognize gender strictly as male or female, based on biological sex, and prohibits the use of gender pronouns on federal documents. It also directs agencies to cease funding for transgender medical treatments for transgender federal inmates and to remove policies promoting radical "gender ideology."

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

More from Politics