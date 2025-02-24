Noem reveals major milestone on border crossings amid Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced encounters at the southern border hit a record 15-year low on Saturday.

"On Saturday, CBP encountered just 200 aliens at the US Southern Border. That’s the lowest single apprehension day in over 15 years," Noem posted to X on Monday afternoon.

"Thank you to President [Donald Trump] and our brave men & women of [Customs and Border Protection]," she continued. "Make America Safe Again."

The low figure comes amid sweeping changes in border policy since President Donald Trump took office last month, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and sending more service members down to the border.

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS NYC'S ROOSEVELT HOTEL MIGRANT SHELTER WILL SOON CLOSE

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended just 29,116 illegal immigrants along the southern border during the month of January, down from 47,000 in December and hitting a low mark not seen since May 2020, when 32,349 arrests were made at ports of entry, according to a White House press release.

Overall, CBP apprehended 61,465 illegal immigrants at the southern border in January, down 36% from the prior month, the release notes, citing new data.

Last week, border czar Tom Homan touted how only 229 illegal immigrants were caught by federal authorities during a 24-hour timeframe, which was also considered to be a jaw-dropping number.

"That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden," he posted to X on Feb. 17. "I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low. President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering."

TRUMP ADMIN OUSTS TOP ICE OFFICIAL OVER CONCERNS ABOUT PACE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DEPORTATIONS

The swift policy changes resulted in a ripple effect nationwide.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that the Roosevelt Hotel will no longer be used as a shelter for people who came to the country hoping to obtain asylum.

"While we’re not done caring for those who come into our care, today marks another milestone in demonstrating the immense progress we have achieved in turning the corner on an unprecedented international humanitarian effort," the Democrat said in a statement on Monday.

NOEM MAKES AGGRESSIVE NEW MOVE TO RAMP UP ARRESTS, DEPORTATIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

"Now, thanks to the sound policy decisions of our team, we are able to announce the closure of this site and help even more asylum seekers take the next steps in their journeys as they envision an even brighter future, while simultaneously saving taxpayers millions of dollars," he continued.

Still, this could just be the tip of the iceberg for the administration, as Trump swapped out the acting leader of ICE in hopes of increasing deportation numbers even higher.

Michael Lee contributed to this report.