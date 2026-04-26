Kesha went skinny dipping for Mother Nature, Kristin Cavallari models for her brand & cones of shame

It's Sunday, and it's my first Screencaps on the new platform. As the best reliever in the game, as named by the readers of "America's Best Daily Column," my job is to produce and not blow the lead.

Joe put six strong in the books, and I'm taking over with a lead. All I have to do is pick up on what worked and keep it going.

So here we go. I'm toeing the rubber this morning (light on emails) prepared to keep it going and do my best to not blow the lead.

You can email me here, sean.joseph@outkick.com or reach out on social media on either Instagram or Twitter . It's grilling season after all, and don't forget I want to see your meat.

Kesha went skinny dipping for Mother Nature

Earth Day was last week, which some celebrities use as an annual opportunity to preach and tell people that they're better than everyone else. Every so often a celebrity will surprise you.

They'll send a message that doesn’t do that. It's a reminder that there are some pop singers and celebrities out there that are like us, even if it's only occasionally. It's touching to see when it does occur.

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Kesha had one such message this week. Is she out of her mind? Maybe. But in a moment of clarity, she shared her relatable Earth Day message. To her, it's Earth Day every day, and she paid her respects to Mother Nature by skinny dipping and asking a tough question:

"Did anyone ever stop to think that maybe we are the aliens?"

We're certainly asking that question now. I'm sure it's never been asked in this way, and whether we're the aliens or not, I think most of us can agree we like clean water and beaches.

We like those things for a lot of different reasons and skinny dipping is one of them. I'm sure most of the time Kesha isn't as down to earth as she is here, but this is a message I can support.

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It's way too early in the MLB season to start looking at the standings

Unless, of course, you're in the basement of your division and have lost 17 out of your first 27 games. Then it's time to fire your manager following a 17-1 win, which is exactly what the Boston Red Sox did on Saturday.

As a Yankees fan, I hate to see that happen. Especially to the Red Sox and a noted cheater like Alex Cora. My family did not make fun of it at all in a text chain that managed to weave in the Patriots drama. We're better than that.

The Red Sox are 10-17 on the season following a 16-run win on Saturday in Baltimore, which, to Cora's defense, it is harder to win games when you're not able to use electronics to steal signs. Along with Cora, several members of his coaching staff were also shown the door.

"Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude. He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways," Red Sox owner John Henry said.

"These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived. I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude."

Chad Tracy will serve as the last-place team's interim manager.

Again, you really hate to see that for Boston and for Alex Cora. I didn’t look at the rest of the standings, because when you know your team isn’t at the bottom, it's way too early to do that.

Note to self: Don't identify yourself as Donald Duck to a deputy who knocks on your door and don't slam the door in his face.

Let's head down to the great state of Florida where a 42-year-old woman found out that slamming the door in a deputy's face and identifying as "Donald Duck" aren’t the best way to avoid a trip to jail.

I know what you're thinking and yes, this is America. You should be able to slam the door in people's faces and tell them your name is the same as a cartoon character. I agree.

The problem here is that officers were responding to a report of a disturbance that Sunday and performing the previously mentioned activities could be perceived as having something to hide about why the police were called to the scene.

According to the arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun, after having the door slammed in his face by the woman, later identified as Lisa Nagel of Jensen Beach, the deputy "placed Lisa in handcuffs and continued his investigation."

The report added, "It should be noted that Lisa removed one of the handcuffs during this time."

Let's go ahead and update the list. Don't slam the door in the face of a deputy responding to a disturbance, don't identify as Donald Duck, which the report states she did while being detained, and don't slip out of the handcuffs.

Nagel was arrested on charges of resisting without violence and providing a false name. She was booked into the county jail and released on $1,000 bond. She's scheduled to be arraigned in May and now she has a story to tell.

Is it time for tuxes and hot dresses at pressers?

- Sam writes White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting:

Watching the pressers.... New rule, all media have to wear tuxes and hot dresses.

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That's it for this Sunday. I may have given up a hit or two, but I had a solid outing overall. I hit my spots and kept runs off the boards. The inbox is open and as I said, I want to see your meat. Send it my way at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram as well and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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