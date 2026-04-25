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Red Sox fire manager Alex Cora: report

The reported firing came hours after Boston's largest margin of victory this season, a 17-1 win over Baltimore

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Red Sox score five runs in ninth inning to secure win over Cardinals Video

Red Sox score five runs in ninth inning to secure win over Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox scored five runs in the ninth inning to secure a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

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The Boston Red Sox are firing manager Alex Cora, ESPN reported Saturday. The team is also letting go of hitting coach Peter Fatse, bench coach Rámon Vazquez and game-planning coach Jason Varitek.

Red Sox owner John Henry put out a statement addressing the decision.

"Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude. He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways," Henry said.

"These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived. I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude."

Cora's reported firing comes after the team's 10-17 start to the season, as the team has lost four of their last five games. However, the firing comes after Boston’s largest win of the season — a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

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Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora looking on from dugout at Tropicana Field

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images)

The Red Sox lost 10-3 on Friday night, after getting swept in a three-game series by the rival New York Yankees.

Boston's slow start comes in a year with heightened expectations, after the Red Sox reached the postseason last season.

Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looking on at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looks on before playing against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on May 15, 2023. (Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Cora was previously fired by the Red Sox in 2020 amid peak controversy over his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, as he was the mastermind behind Houston's method of illegally stealing signs electronically. At that point, Cora was less than two years removed from leading the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title.

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Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora arguing with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook at Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora argues with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook after being ejected during the third inning of a game against the New York Mets at Fenway Park in Boston on May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Red Sox then rehired Cora for the 2021 season after public discourse over the scandal eased, and he led Boston to the ALCS that year. However, under Cora's leadership, Boston missed the playoffs from 2022-24, and was eliminated in the wild-card round by the Yankees last year.

Now, in last place in the AL East to start this season, Boston is making wholesale changes after a surprisingly bad start.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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