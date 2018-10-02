Southern California actually 'breathes' water
Researchers at the California Institute of Technology have gathered hundreds of satellite images from between 1992 and 2011. The images, turned into a GIF, show how the ground in the southern part of the world's fifth largest economy rises and falls when groundwater is pumped in and out of aquifers beneath the surface.
Texas company builds new oyster reef after Hurricane Harvey devastated population
Prestige Oysters, one of the nation’s leading oyster distributors, is planting 10,000 tons of limestone off the coast of Galveston County. The latest endeavor is the first new reef on a private lease in the area in about 40 years. Last year, Hurricane Harvey caused salinity levels to drop, leading to the widespread death of oysters in the area.