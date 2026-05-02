Angel Reese takes on her old team and Queen Camilla puts the finishing touches on a library's Pooh collection

It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to get caught up on all of the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We had Angel Reese taking on her former team, the president is doing whatever he can to save Spirit Airlines, and while the Royals were in town, Queen Camilla brought the final piece to complete a Pooh collection.

I know how that sounds.

There’s plenty more news where that came from, so let’s dig right on in…

Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream took on her old team, the Chicago Sky, in a preseason game this week. Beforehand, Reese said there would be no bad blood, but there would be bad shooting.

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Queen Camilla brought a Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed toy with her to a New York City library to complete its collection. Normally, when a New York library has a "Pooh" collection, it’s because homeless guys are sleeping near the dictionaries.

Shannon Sharpe says he does not think Mike Vrabel did anything wrong professionally after news broke of his alleged affair with reporter Dianna Russini. That’s a big endorsement, because if there’s anyone whose judgment you can trust, it’s the guy who accidentally live-streamed himself having sex on Instagram.

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ESPN named Caitlin Clark No. 10 on its list of the top 50 WNBA players. Even more shocking, someone was able to name 49 other WNBA players.

Monica Lewinsky said that a need for a feeling of specialness and validation led to bad decisions, like her relationship with President Bill Clinton. Of course, it’s hard to feel special when he’s interested in any woman not named "Hillary."

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President Trump has given Spirit Airlines one final proposal as the struggling air carrier prepares to shut down. Spirit says they won’t go out of business without a fight, and that fight will likely happen at the gate or just before takeoff.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.