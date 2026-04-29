Shannon Sharpe believes Mike Vrabel did nothing professionally wrong

Shannon Sharpe, bless his heart, doesn't understand why the NFL has been captivated by the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal because the Pro Football Hall of Famer says the whole thing is a morals issue and didn't break any professional code of conduct.

"It’s a moral issue," Sharpe said on his Nightcap podcast. "You got two married people, two married consenting people engaging. What are you firing Mike Vrabel for? What is it that he did, what law or code?

"Some colleges have ethics or codes. So what code did he break? He broke his vows. Like I said, that’s between him and his wife. That’s between him and God. They’re not the same. Just being honest, guys…I just don’t see the correlation."

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First, we don't know that Vrabel and Russini broke their marriage vows as neither has admitted that.

But, we get it, there are a lot of people who agree that Vrabel is under scrutiny professionally for something he did in his personal life. Those people may not believe that's fair to the New England Patriots coach.

Those people point to the fact the NFL has punted on this issue because commissioner Roger Goodell said it did not rise to the standard of violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy and is a club matter. The Patriots, meanwhile, have taken no public stance on the matter while also apparently not punishing Vrabel in any way.

So, Sharpe has footing on his opinion about Vrabel not violating professional standing.

Sort of.

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Here's the other side:

Vrabel signed a multi-year contract with the Patriots in 2025. It has a so-called morals clause, according to one person with knowledge of the deal. And although it is up to the Patriots, specifically owner Robert Kraft, to determine if Vrabel stepped outside the parameters of that clause, it is pretty obvious that, on its face, Vrabel's relationship with Russini wandered into the wording of that clause.

Beyond that, Vrabel has lost much of his professional credibility.

No NFL person outside of New England has said that on the record. Tons of NFL people outside of New England are saying it, mocking Vrabel for it, gossiping about it, on background.

And some have told OutKick they will be more wary of Vrabel moving forward.

They believe Vrabel breached trust with them by leaking information to Russini that affected their interests — quite often with the intent of benefiting himself or his team.

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Example: In the spring of 2020, Tom Brady's representative was searching for a viable landing spot for the quarterback because he was set to become a free agent.

The Tennessee Titans were included in some reports as a possible landing spot based on their need at quarterback and the fact Brady and Vrabel were teammates in New England.

Well, Russini reported that the Titans would not be interested in Brady. They were going to stick with Ryan Tannehill, she reported.

That reverberated because it painted Brady as having diminished options.

There is also the question of whether Russini's reports about A.J. Brown's worth in trade not being very high affected the receiver's trade market for the Philadelphia Eagles — with Vrabel's Patriots possibly benefiting from the report because they are interested in Brown.

Sharpe is setting a standard for Vrabel in this matter that the NFL and Vrabel himself do not accept for other people.

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We just saw the 2026 NFL Draft last week. Does Sharpe have any idea how many teams gauged maturity and studied off-field behavior in prospects as part of their evaluations?

All teams look at that.

Vrabel himself went beyond Sharpe's standard when he admonished TreVeyon Henderson weeks ago, saying he perhaps needed "to be educated" and know "we represent the team and we represent the organization" after the running back supported NBA player Jaden Ivey's stance against Pride Month being celebrated by the Chicago Bulls.

Henderson violated no law, no team rule or code by sharing Bible scripture in support of Ivey. But that didn't stop Vrabel from putting him on notice that, rightly or wrongly in the coach's opinion, everyone must represent the team in a certain way.

The standard athletes and coaches are judged by extends beyond what they do on the field and even beyond what is legal. The standard often includes what is or is not right or moral, whether Sharpe realizes it or not.

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