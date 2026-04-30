Angel Reese looks impressively bad in preseason game against her former team

Can you feel it?! The WNBA is BACK, baby! Alert the presses. Send smoke from the Vatican. Set your DVRs. It's almost that time.

But first, of course, we have to work off the rust in the preseason, which is what I hope Angel Reese was doing Wednesday night against her old team.

For those who didn't keep up with the WNBA offseason (shame on you!), Reese was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream earlier this month. Why? I have no idea. I don't particularly care.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

What I do care about, however, is how Angel performs on the court. She's a #content machine. Sometimes, she plays well, and looks like an absolute force out there. Sometimes, she does something dumb — usually at Caitlin Clark's expense — and that's good #content, too.

But sometimes, she looks so unfathomably bad, you almost think the highlights are AI generated.

Wednesday night's preseason game against her former team was one of those times:

This is the Angel Reese content we've missed

I shared that second post only to show how silly it looks after seeing the highlights. "Angel Reese got going."

Come on. Fair is fair. I've defended Angel Reese plenty around here. I've long said she is great for the WNBA, because, even when people hate-watch, they're still watching. That's good for business.

But to say she "got going" after hitting two shots from the field and missing half her free throws is hilarious. Sure, she had some fine moments. Like this one:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

Good play. Reese has it in her. I've seen it!

But also ... LOOK at some of those other plays last night! I know it's preseason, but still ... it was a tough watch. A funny watch, but a tough one.

These Angel Reese "highlight" videos go viral on social media about 10 times a year, and it's jarring every single time. It's the same thing every time with these videos. The "highlights" are good. But the "lowlights" are always more incredible to watch unfold. Your jaw just hits the floor every time.

Some of her misses are just insane, given how big she is. You'd think she'd just dominate the league, and, to her credit, she does that on some nights.

But other nights, you get stuff like this:

Amazing. Gets me every time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyway, it's good to have the WNBA back. It's even better to have Angel Reese back.

I think we're in for a special season.