OutKick

Angel Reese looks impressively bad in preseason game against her former team

Reese was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream earlier this month

By Zach Dean OutKick
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Azzi & Paige Back Together As GFs and Teammates. The WNBA Is A JOKE! | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Video

Azzi & Paige Back Together As GFs and Teammates. The WNBA Is A JOKE! | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich

Only in the WNBA would a league operate in this manner. Dan breaks down how unserious "The W" acts against their own best interest.

Can you feel it?! The WNBA is BACK, baby! Alert the presses. Send smoke from the Vatican. Set your DVRs. It's almost that time.

But first, of course, we have to work off the rust in the preseason, which is what I hope Angel Reese was doing Wednesday night against her old team.

For those who didn't keep up with the WNBA offseason (shame on you!), Reese was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream earlier this month. Why? I have no idea. I don't particularly care.

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What I do care about, however, is how Angel performs on the court. She's a #content machine. Sometimes, she plays well, and looks like an absolute force out there. Sometimes, she does something dumb — usually at Caitlin Clark's expense — and that's good #content, too.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese walking on the basketball court during a game.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 3, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

But sometimes, she looks so unfathomably bad, you almost think the highlights are AI generated.

Wednesday night's preseason game against her former team was one of those times:

This is the Angel Reese content we've missed

I shared that second post only to show how silly it looks after seeing the highlights. "Angel Reese got going."

Come on. Fair is fair. I've defended Angel Reese plenty around here. I've long said she is great for the WNBA, because, even when people hate-watch, they're still watching. That's good for business.

But to say she "got going" after hitting two shots from the field and missing half her free throws is hilarious. Sure, she had some fine moments. Like this one:

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Good play. Reese has it in her. I've seen it!

But also ... LOOK at some of those other plays last night! I know it's preseason, but still ... it was a tough watch. A funny watch, but a tough one.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese talking to a referee during a basketball game at Target Center

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese talks with a referee after a call against her in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 6, 2025. (Matt Blewett/Imagn Images)

These Angel Reese "highlight" videos go viral on social media about 10 times a year, and it's jarring every single time. It's the same thing every time with these videos. The "highlights" are good. But the "lowlights" are always more incredible to watch unfold. Your jaw just hits the floor every time.

Some of her misses are just insane, given how big she is. You'd think she'd just dominate the league, and, to her credit, she does that on some nights.

But other nights, you get stuff like this:

Amazing. Gets me every time.

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Anyway, it's good to have the WNBA back. It's even better to have Angel Reese back.

I think we're in for a special season.

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

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