Monica Lewinsky reveals what fueled her ‘bad decisions’ in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monica Lewinsky is admitting what led her to make choices that helped ignite one of Washington’s biggest scandals.

More than 25 years after her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton detonated into a global firestorm, Lewinsky admitted her desire to feel "special" led her down a path of "bad decisions."

"I think in some ways that's part of what got me in a lot of trouble in my early 20s of looking for and wanting to be special and feeling that feeling of specialness, of validation," she said on her podcast, "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky." "And when it came, I fell into that, making bad decisions a lot of times, not just in D.C., but a lot of different ways."

MONICA LEWINSKY BREAKS DOWN IN EMOTIONAL CONFESSION ABOUT CLINTON SCANDAL

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lewinsky for comment.

MONICA LEWINSKY SAYS BILL CLINTON ‘ESCAPED A LOT MORE THAN I DID’ AFTER WHITE HOUSE SCANDAL

Her comments came during an episode of the podcast "Laura Day on Reclaiming Intuition & Turning Trauma into a Superpower," part of a broader conversation centered on the idea of crisis as a catalyst for growth.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At just 22, Lewinsky was a White House intern when her affair with Clinton came to light in the late 1990s — a revelation that triggered impeachment proceedings against the president in December 1998 and launched Lewinsky into the spotlight overnight.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

What followed, she said, wasn’t just political fallout — it was personal destruction.

Lewinsky recently described the frenzy as a kind of "public burning," as late-night jokes, media saturation and relentless scrutiny reduced her identity to a punchline on a global stage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the lasting stigma attached to her name, Lewinsky said she made a conscious decision not to distance herself from it, even as it became synonymous with one of the most explosive controversies in modern political history.

In recent years, Lewinsky has reemerged in the public eye, becoming an anti-bullying advocate and public speaker. She frequently addresses the long-term consequences of public shaming, particularly in the digital age.