WaPo's Jennifer Rubin says Dems should learn from Jon Stewart after knocking those who've 'sucked up' to him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is urging Democrats to be more like comedian Jon Stewart after dismissing anyone who she deemed has "sucked up" to the former "Daily Show" host.

Rubin penned a piece praising Stewart's activism in recent days as the Senate mulls over passing a bill that provides healthcare to veterans who've suffered long-term illness from the burn pits from their service, writing how the funnyman "shows Democrats how to respond to GOP cruelty." Republicans blocked the bill's passing last week, alleging it included a "gimmick" that would allow billions in future spending unrelated to the care for veterans.

But Rubin was not convinced, claiming Republicans are retaliating against the climate bill deal that was struck between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V."

"For a tutorial on how to respond to the lies and heartlessness Republicans have shown here, Democrats should turn to an unlikely source: comedian Jon Stewart," Rubin wrote Monday. "In the days since the GOP stalled the bill, Stewart was unflinching. He went in front of cameras on Thursday to express what many Americans were feeling. Regarding Republicans’ about-face on the bill, Stewart said he was used to the ‘hypocrisy,’ ‘lies’ and ‘cowardice’ of politicians, but ‘I am not used to the cruelty.’"

WASHINGTON POST'S JENNIFER RUBIN SAYS MERRICK GARLAND WAS ‘WRONG MAN’ FOR AG AFTER DECLARING HIM ‘RIGHT PICK’

The Post columnist and MSNBC contributor insisted Democrats should apply Stewart's confrontational style towards other issues like abortion, saying the Apple TV+ star is a "gifted communicator."

"His basic approach — righteous anger, blunt language, mastery of the facts, determination to call out the GOP’s bad faith — is something all Democrats should follow, whether the topic is veterans’ health, abortion, the Jan. 6 insurrection, guns, climate change or just about anything else. Enough is enough," Rubin added.

WAPO'S JENNIFER RUBIN ROASTED FOR COMPLETE FLIP-FLOP ON RUBIO'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: ‘SHAMELESS’

However, she had quite a different towards Stewart back in 2015 when she tweeted, "id never vote for a candidate who sucked up to Jon Stewart or cared what was in NYT #pathetic."

Rubin, who previously identified herself as a conservative, has a long history of flip-flops ever since she embraced the liberal agenda in the Trump era.

In 2013, Rubin complained that limits on abortions can only be enacted if the Supreme Court ruled on it, writing at the time, "One of the great tragedies of the Supreme Court’s domination of this issue is that it impeded discussion of compromise and generally made legislation with firm limits on abortion impossible." But following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rubin declared the court "eviscerates abortion rights and its own legitimacy."

WASHINGTON POST'S JENNIFER RUBIN FLIP-FLOPS ON RUSH LIMBAUGH, CALLS HIM ‘RACIST’ AFTER PREVIOUSLY DEFENDING HIM FROM SAME ATTACK

Earlier this year, she mocked Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for giving "the worst" State of the Union response after she praised him at the time in 2013 writing he "did not disappoint tonight, showing a fresher face and more dynamic brand of conservatism… He appeared relaxed and jovial throughout, hardly the stereotype of the angry Republican," adding, "As a TV communicator he did the best job of any State of the Union respondent I can recall."

Last year, Rubin ruled that Attorney General Merrick Garland was the "wrong man for the job" for failing to prosecute former President Trump over his actions that led to the Jan. 6 riot after insisting just months prior that the Biden nominee was the "right pick."

During the 2020 presidential election, she asked in a column: "What good are the Iowa caucuses anyway?" amid then-candidate Biden's stunning defeat after arguing "why Iowa is so important this time" back in May 2019.

Rubin insisted that late conservative icon Rush Limbaugh was "racist" when President Trump awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the 2020 State of the Union address after she previously defended the talk radio host from racism charges back in 2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Post columnist also knocked the Obama-era Paris Climate Accords in 2015 before denouncing Trump's "senseless act" when he announced his withdrawal from the agreement in 2017, praised Rubio for declaring Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2010 before condemning Trump's decision in 2017 to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a "foreign policy move without a purpose," called the Iran Nuclear Deal "ludicrous" in 2015 before slamming Trump for scrapping it in 2017 and previously dismissed calls for gun control in 2013 before becoming a gun control advocate herself in 2017.