Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin finally drops 'conservative' label from Twitter bio

Thursday marked the end of an era for The Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who finally dropped her "conservative" label from her Twitter bio.

Rubin, who has been mocked for years for maintaining such a descriptor on social media despite advocating for Democrats during the Trump era, wrote an op-ed explaining why she took the plunge and removed her expired identity.

"Let’s be honest: There is no conservative movement or party today," Rubin said. "There is a Republican Party thoroughly infused with racism and intellectually corrupted by right-wing nationalism. But there is no party that believes in less or small government."

The columnist claimed "the party of Trump will lash out at you" and call you a "'fake' conservative" if you "say you are a staunch defender of the rule of law, that you are devoted to ending systematic racism, that you are an advocate of legal immigration, that you believe in objective reality."

"Well, they have a point," Rubin acknowledged. "Because conservatives no longer seem to champion any of those positions... it is hard to say I fit in any longer."

The MSNBC contributor later touted Republican politicians she aligns with, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and former governors John Kasich, Jeb Bush, and Bill Weld.

According to her updated Twitter bio, she now refers to herself as a "NeverTrump, pro-democracy opinion writer."

Rubin's declaration as a non-conservative was mocked on social media.

"better late than never," Daily Caller's Logan Hall reacted.

"Congratulations to Jennifer Rubin for publishing the exact same column for the 1000th time! Big milestone!" Red State senior editor Joe Cunningham exclaimed.

"Fact: NeverTrumpers aren’t conservatives. This may be the only acknowledgment of reality we get from WaPo in 2020," Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis wrote.

During the Trump era, Rubin is best known for flip-flopping on various positions she previously held as a conservative-sounding writer.

Last month, Rubin claimed she cried "15, 20" times while watching the Democratic National Convention.

Rubin, previously an outspoken critic of President Obama, repeatedly praised his convention speech, tweeting "Obama's mere presence reminded us of what a dignified, responsible president sounds like." In 2012, Rubin claimed the 44th president was "killing the Democratic Party."