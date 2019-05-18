Joseph A. Wulfsohn

De Blasio joins 2020 Dems who previously said they weren't running for POTUS to run for president
It isn't out of the ordinary for politicians to dismiss a presidential run before they actually launch a presidential run, but with a record-breaking number of Democratic primary candidates currently running for president in 2020, it appears that a record-breaking number of them had previously told the public that they were sitting out, all of them while seeking election and re-election in lower offices.