Jon Stewart: It's a matter of life and death

Jon Stewart discussed his time advocating for burn pit toxin victims and his disgust regarding the delay for healthy funding to the cause on "Special Report."

JON STEWART: Oh, I don't think it's a matter of life and death. It is a matter of life and death. The people, the brave and valuable people that went overseas and fought for our freedoms, came home, exposed to burn pit toxins and all kinds of other toxins. They're sick. They're dying. Look, we've had friends of ours, Kate Hendricks, Thomas, Sergeant Wesley Black, that have advocated with us, who are no longer with us, whose disease has caught up to them. And these are individuals that could have spent their last remaining precious moments just with their families, and they chose to still go out and advocate for their brothers and sisters so that what happened to them would never happen to another soldier. I mean, it's incredibly hard.

