Jennifer Rubin reigns supreme, makes history with back-to-back 'Liberal Hack Tournament' victories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All hail the "Kween."

Jennifer Rubin continues to shatter glass ceilings, this time becoming the first person of all genders to win the "Liberal Hack Tournament" two years in a row. The Biden-loving columnist from Washington Post decisively defeated the legacy media's loyal janitor Brian Stelter by a 54-45 margin.

Rubin's cult following did not let her down. Her transformation from being the Washington Post's biggest critic of President Obama to becoming the paper's biggest cheerleader for President Biden continues to amaze the English-reading world. Her columns reached must-read status at the White House so much so that she had developed a Twitter love affair with Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain, as Politico first reported.

FORMER ‘LIBERAL HACK’ CHAMPIONS JENNIFER RUBIN, BRIAN STELTER TO ENTER EPIC REMATCH FOR 2022 TOURNAMENT TITLE

"We’ve witnessed a return to glory. In spectacular form, Rubin demonstrated why her name belongs among the greatest competitors of all time. We may never see another like her again," a #HackMadness spokesman told Fox News.

Stelter went into the championship actually fairing better than Rubin, averaging nearly 83% of the support in his previous matches, never dipping below 74% while Rubin averaged 78% support and reached as low as 59% in the Final Four.

BRIAN STELTER, JENNIFER RUBIN, RICK WILSON, JOY REID ADVANCE TO FINAL FOUR OF VIRAL ‘LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT’

Fans of Stelter tried to rally behind the former heavyweight champion as some feared he won't be eligible to compete in next year's tournament. There have been concerns about Stelter's future at CNN following the dramatic ousting of the network kingpin, Jeff Zucker, as the incoming regime is expected to pivot away from CNN's current image of being an extension of the DNC. Stelter had a reputation of being Zucker's most loyal foot soldier.

Sadly, the efforts from #TeamTater were not enough despite Stelter's robust body… of work.

The 2022 contest had many tea leaves to read regarding what spectators could expect in 2023. The bracket displayed several competitors who have promising futures in #HackMadness while others proving they are past their prime.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta was once a "Hack" superstar, reaching all the way to the Final Four in the first-ever tournament when he was featured prominently as a White House correspondent, but when President Trump left office, he took Acosta's relevancy with him as he was shut out of the Sweet 16 in both 2021 and 2022.

JEFFREY TOOBIN HANDILY BEATS JEFF ZUCKER, CHRIS CUOMO SENDS JIMMY KIMMEL PACKING IN ROUND ONE OF #HACKMADNESS

MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd was the No. 1 seed in the Establishment division for two consecutive years, but he may lose his status following his disappointing performances. Perhaps it's "Hasta la vista, baby!" for this ex-GOP strategist.

Also losing her star power is Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz, who has never gone beyond the Sweet 16 despite having been a No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Way-Too-Online division. Lorenz seems to have a knack for seeking "Hack" glory only after she had already been eliminated, like her recent viral appearance on MSNBC. If she can't figure out the right timing to fire up the Twitter votes, the tournament career of the once up-and-coming "Hack" could come to a screeching halt.

This year's tournament also put a spotlight on fierce competitors. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson was the bracket's biggest surprise, making his way into the Final Four in his debut performance and displaying a youthful stamina that's become a core to the Lincoln Project's identity. "1619 Project" mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones was hoping to rewrite history with a tournament victory but was narrowly defeated by MSNBC star Joy Reid. Both can make incredible comebacks next year as their race-baiting attacks toward Republicans will likely be fueled as they are likely to retake Congress following the midterm elections.

Another fan-favorite has been CNN legend Jeffrey Toobin, who pulled out big surprises in the first round in both the 2021 and 2022 tournaments, defeating No. 1 seed Dowd as well as his former scandal-plagued boss No. 4 seed Jeff Zucker. The chief legal analyst may not have had the momentum to reach the championship, but perhaps he still has enough juice in him to zoom past the competition next year.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The bracket results made room for all possibilities in 2023. "The View" co-host Joy Behar reached the Elite Eight as a newcomer, perhaps giving an opening for her colleagues Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, who have yet to compete in the viral contest. The inclusion of late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who made it to the Sweet 16 in his debut, may give their cohorts like Seth Meyers and Jon Stewart, who has made headlines with his unprecedented marathon of anti-White wokeness, a chance at "Hack" glory.

Fox News reached out to Jennifer Rubin for her reaction to being crowned the "Liberal Hack" champion for two years in a row. She did not immediately respond.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.