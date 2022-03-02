WaPo's Jennifer Rubin roasted for complete flip-flop on Rubio's State of the Union response: 'Shameless'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was roasted Tuesday for a complete about-face on the 2013 State of the Union response from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., which she once celebrated but suddenly remembers as the "worst" ever.

In 2013, back when Donald Trump was best known as a reality television star and Rubin was still considered a conservative, the Washington Post columnist effusively praised Rubio for his response to President Obama's State of the Union. At the time, Rubio was a first-term U.S. Senator.

On Feb. 12, 2013 Rubin penned a column headlined, "Rubio responds and shines," which fawned over the lawmaker who went viral for his infamous sip of water during his speech.

"Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did not disappoint tonight, showing a fresher face and more dynamic brand of conservatism –- presented by a fresher and more dynamic face. He appeared relaxed and jovial throughout, hardly the stereotype of the angry Republican," Rubin wrote. "As a TV communicator he did the best job of any State of the Union respondent I can recall."

The following day, Rubin continued to praise Rubio in a follow-up in which she declared, "There are few politicians as relaxed and effective in explaining his views."

Rubin, who has transformed into one of the most fanatically pro-Democratic columnists in the media, lambasted Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. To make her point, Rubin completely flip-flopped on Rubio’s nine-year-old response.

"Marco Rubio might be off the hook for the worst response to a SOTU," Rubin tweeted.

Rubin’s change of heart was widely mocked:

Before Trump's political rise that led Rubin to abandon previous positions on multiple issues, the columnist was frequently criticized on the left for over-the-top boosting of mainstream Republicans like 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. An Atlantic piece after the election torched her for consistently poor, rose-colored-glasses analysis of the race that Romney lost to Obama.

Now Rubin is known for enthusiastically boosting Biden and other leading Democrats. She memorably called herself an "Andrew Cuomo Democrat" when the New York governor was enjoying media adoration over his coronavirus response, before his governorship ended in disgrace.