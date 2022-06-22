Ukraine fighter pilot pleads for more military aircraft from US: 'We are not capable enough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ukrainian military is seeking additional F-16s from the United States as Putin's assault against the nation rages on. Ukrainian fighter pilot "Juice" and Ukrainian aerial defense specialist Lt. Col. Denys Smazhnyi joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the importance of securing additional military aid from the U.S. as the fight against the Russians continues.

"JUICE": First of all I want to thank all the American people and American military and government for such great weapons support, weapon assistance and also communitarian and economical aid. Your weapon makes our warriors on the frontline absolutely deadly against the Russian invaders... Our fighters they are still using very old Soviet MiG-29s, and we are doing our best to save our peaceful cities, to secure our critical infrastructure and, of course, to cover our troops on the front line. But unfortunately, we are not capable enough to do it efficiently, and now that's why now we are discussing the Western platform to ask the U.S. government to receive that as... a file of priority aid for Ukrainian Air Force.

