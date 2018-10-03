Obama administration approved $200G grant to group with Al Qaeda ties
Amid Christian complaints from Iraq, Pence promises quick relief action
Irked by delays in getting promised direct U.S. aid to desperate — and dwindling — communities of Christians and minority Yazidis in northern Iraq shattered by genocidal ISIS attacks, Vice President Pence has ordered USAID Administrator Mark Green to head personally to Iraq “in the coming weeks” and return with a plan to address any slowdown.
Months after Pence promise, Iraqi Christians say they are 'worse off'
Seven months after Vice President Pence vowed to stop funding “ineffective” United Nations-led recovery efforts in northern Iraq and provide U.S. support directly to persecuted Christians and other minorities who suffered ISIS-directed genocide, and are now struggling to reclaim their homes, much of the promised additional U.S. support has not appeared.
Major refugee aid fraud under investigation in Uganda, U.N. reveals
A major corruption scandal, possibly involving millions of dollars intended for the world’s most desperate people, is brewing amid some 1.3 million refugees in Uganda, the biggest single host nation for refugees in Africa and a poster-child for United Nations-sponsored humanitarian efforts in a region horrifically stricken by drought and civil war.