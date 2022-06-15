Biden announces $1.2B in additional Ukraine aid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Wednesday announced that another $1.2 billion in security and humanitarian assistance will be granted to Ukraine as the deadly war with Russia continues.

Biden said he informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that $1 billion in defensive aid will be sent in the form of artillery, coastal defense weapons, ammunition and advanced rocket systems.

An additional $225 million of the funds will be sent for humanitarian assistance to supply "safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items," the White House said in a statement.

The decision to send additional aid comes as Zelenskyy repeatedly urged Western nations to send additional and timely assistance as Russian forces advance across eastern Ukraine.

Though Moscow has made gains in the Donbas, it has also been unable to adequately replenish its troops' offensive needs and Russia's soldiers have begun to rely on dated munitions and artillery.

Over 50 countries plus NATO and European Union officials met at NATO headquarters in Brussels Wednesday for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

Collectively they discussed what Ukraine needs to counter Russia’s continued offenses.

"We can't afford to let up and we can't lose steam. The stakes are too high," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during the group’s third meeting since its establishment in April. "Ukraine is facing a pivotal moment on the battlefield."

Austin pointed to Zelenskyy’s previous warnings that after Russia failed to take the capital city of Kyiv earlier this year Moscow would set its sights on the Donbas.



Kremlin officials have since confirmed their military ambitions in Ukraine are to take control over the eastern and southern regions.

But Ukrainian officials have also warned they believe Russia will take another stab at Kyiv and potentially move beyond Ukrainian borders.

"We must intensify our shared commitment to Ukraine's self-defense, and we must push ourselves even harder to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself, its citizens and its territory," Austin told world leaders. "But make no mistake, Russia's unprovoked and indefensible invasion isn't just a danger to Ukraine. It's a menace to European security, and it's an affront to the rules-based international order that protects us all."

Austin said the U.S. had already provided Howitzers, Javelins, ammunition, helicopters, counter artillery radars, tactical vehicles and electronic jamming equipment.

"Along with our partners, we're also training Ukrainian forces on new capabilities, and we're committed to doing even more," he added.

The defense secretary said that 45 nations across the globe had provided assistance to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion nearly four months ago.

"That's a reflection of the global outrage over Russia's unprovoked aggression," he added.