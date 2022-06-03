Expand / Collapse search
Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan on boos for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Osbourne says she feels Harry regrets his decisions with royal family

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
TV personality Sharon Osbourne on the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

TV personality Sharon Osbourne said she feels sorry for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been separated from the royal family and received a smattering of boos Friday during Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Osbourne discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during Fox News' special coverage with Piers Morgan, Ainsley Earhardt and Martha MacCallum. 

SHARON OSBOURNE: The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me. I have to tell you, when I saw them going in [to the church] earlier on, I felt sorry for them. And the way they were parted from the family, I felt sorry for Harry yesterday too.

I know they are making their living over talking about the royal family. But, I do feel sorry for him because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets. I mean, can you imagine how he felt yesterday with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything. And there he was shushing children.

This article was written by Fox News staff.