Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: A look ahead of the festivities

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years of reign. The royal family along with the UK will be enjoying events to honor the 96-year-old monarch.

Covered by: Stephanie Nolasco

3Posts
American viscountess says queen's Platinum Jubilee is 'one big street party across the nation'

Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, is speaking out about Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee -- a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne. 

The American viscountess recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the upcoming festivities and the excitement surrounding the four-day holiday, but also acknowledged how the Queen's engagements will be pared down due to her recent health struggles. 

"We know that she hasn't been able to make all of the engagements that I think everybody expected her to make for the platinum jubilee," Montagu said. "She's kind of picking and choosing. I do think she's kind of picking the ones that she also really wants to go to."

To read more, click here.

Posted by Stephanie Nolasco

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry touch down in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children, have touched down in the UK Wednesday ahead of the queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

According to reports, the family landed in London in the evening via commercial flight from Los Angeles.

The trip will mark the first time that the queen will meet her great-granddaughter and namesake. The couple's daughter, Lilibet, will also celebrate her first birthday during the trip, on June 4.

Posted by Stephanie Nolasco

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s visit for queen’s Platinum Jubilee sparks ‘nervousness’ within palace

All eyes will be on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they travel across the pond for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.In May, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they’ll be heading to the UK with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet for the celebrations.

The trip will mark the first time Lilibet, who was born in California a year ago, is in her father’s homeland. She will likely even celebrate her first birthday — June 4 — during the voyage.

The news came shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that only senior members of the British royal family will be seen greeting the public on the balcony as part of Trooping the Colour, the reigning monarch’s annual birthday celebration. They stepped back as senior members in 2020.

To read more, click here.

Posted by Stephanie Nolasco

