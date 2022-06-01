Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: A look ahead of the festivities

American viscountess says queen's Platinum Jubilee is 'one big street party across the nation'

Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, is speaking out about Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee -- a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The American viscountess recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the upcoming festivities and the excitement surrounding the four-day holiday, but also acknowledged how the Queen's engagements will be pared down due to her recent health struggles.

"We know that she hasn't been able to make all of the engagements that I think everybody expected her to make for the platinum jubilee," Montagu said. "She's kind of picking and choosing. I do think she's kind of picking the ones that she also really wants to go to."

To read more, click here.