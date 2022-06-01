Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: A look ahead of the festivities
Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years of reign. The royal family along with the UK will be enjoying events to honor the 96-year-old monarch.
Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, is speaking out about Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee -- a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The American viscountess recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the upcoming festivities and the excitement surrounding the four-day holiday, but also acknowledged how the Queen's engagements will be pared down due to her recent health struggles.
"We know that she hasn't been able to make all of the engagements that I think everybody expected her to make for the platinum jubilee," Montagu said. "She's kind of picking and choosing. I do think she's kind of picking the ones that she also really wants to go to."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children, have touched down in the UK Wednesday ahead of the queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.
According to reports, the family landed in London in the evening via commercial flight from Los Angeles.
The trip will mark the first time that the queen will meet her great-granddaughter and namesake. The couple's daughter, Lilibet, will also celebrate her first birthday during the trip, on June 4.
The news came shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that only senior members of the British royal family will be seen greeting the public on the balcony as part of Trooping the Colour, the reigning monarch’s annual birthday celebration. They stepped back as senior members in 2020.
