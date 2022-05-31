Move Back
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: A look at the festivities
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations have begun. Here is a slideshow of all the festivities in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
- A Union Jack with a celebration of The Queen is displayed on the Piccadilly Lights in Piccadilly Circus for the Platinum Jubilee.read more
- Children from Gateway Academy in Westminster join MCC staff, members and representatives from local community groups and businesses to form a giant 70 to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.read more
- Union and Platinum Jubilee flags are pictured in Colchester, eastern England on May 31, 2022, as preparations get underway ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.read more
- Lois Gill moves a life-size knitted model of Queen Elizabeth into her local church at Caston where it will go on display during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.read more
- The changing the guard ceremony outside Windsor Castle on May 31, 2022 in Windsor, England.read more
