  • Published
    5 Images

    Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: A look at the festivities

    Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations have begun. Here is a slideshow of all the festivities in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
    A Union Jack with a celebration of The Queen is displayed on the Piccadilly Lights in Piccadilly Circus for the Platinum Jubilee.
    Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Platinum Jubilee of MCC Patron
    Children from Gateway Academy in Westminster join MCC staff, members and representatives from local community groups and businesses to form a giant 70 to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.
    Photo by Jim Meehan/Getty Images for MCC / Getty Images
  • Union and Platinum Jubilee flags
    Union and Platinum Jubilee flags are pictured in Colchester, eastern England on May 31, 2022, as preparations get underway ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
    Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Knitted model of Queen Elizabeth
    Lois Gill moves a life-size knitted model of Queen Elizabeth into her local church at Caston where it will go on display during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
    Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Changing guard ceremony
    The changing the guard ceremony outside Windsor Castle on May 31, 2022 in Windsor, England.
    Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images / Getty Images
