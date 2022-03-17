Go Back
  Published
    30 Images

    Queen Elizabeth through the years

    Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee. Here are some images of the monarch throughout the years.

  • Princess Elizabeth
    Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, and was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.
    Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as a child
    Before she was Queen, she was Princess Elizabeth. Princess Elizabeth is seen here wearing lace fingerless gloves with a ruched chiffon dress in 1935.
    Photo by Keystone/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Young Elizabeth with her pony
    Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain poses with her pony at age 10.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princesses Elizabeth and her sister Margaret
    Princesses Elizabeth and her sister Margaret making a broadcast to the children of the Empire during World War II. Princess Margaret died in 2002 at age 71.
    Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace
    Princess Elizabeth in the state apartments at Buckingham Palace during her engagement to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in July 1947. 
    Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth riding a horse
    Princess Elizabeth represents the King at colorful trooping ceremony.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip
    Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip in 1957, on their wedding day.
    Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Young Royals
    Queen Elizabeth has four kids. Her oldest, Prince Charles, is seen here at age 2 in 1951 being carried by his father, Prince Phillip. Elizabeth, who was Princess Elizabeth at the time, holds her daughter Princess Anne, as they walked the grounds of Clarence House.  Elizabeth and Philip also share kids, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
    Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II of England took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following her father's, George VI, death.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth coronation
    Queen Elizabeth is seen here after her coronation.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth driving Prince Charles, Princess Anne
    Queen Elizabeth II driving her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Windsor, watched by a group of onlookers, 1957.
    Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip
    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip pose for a picture once she has taken the throne. She is seated and wearing a crown, he is standing in uniform.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
    Queen Elizabeth looking at a picture album with her sons Prince Andrew (left) and Prince Edward, December 1971.
    Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth and the Kennedys
    President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy pose with Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace. A banquet was held in the president's honor.
    Photo by Photoquest/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Prince Charles
    Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Prince Charles all gathered at Buckingham Palace in 1972. 
    Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth and her dog
    Queen Elizabeth smiles with her pet dog at Sandringham House.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana's wedding day
    The Prince and Princess of Wales pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, with the Queen and some of the bridesmaids, 29th July 1981.
    Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth watch polo
    Princess Diana with her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, watching a polo match.
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II enjoys the derby
    Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed the derby. She attended the Epsom Derby in June 1990. The Queen has an affinity for horses. 
    Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles
    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles laugh while watching the children's sack race at the 2012 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 1, 2012 in Braemar, Scotland.
    Photo by Indigo/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and Prince Edward
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were accompanied by their son, Prince Edward, during Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2000.
    Photo by Ken Goff/Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
    Queen Elizabeth II accepts bunches of flowers from well-wishers and receives help from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as she leaves Sandringham Church after she attended the Christmas Day service on December 25, 2005 in Norfolk, England.  
    Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips and Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II with Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips. The three are pictured in the Royal Box as they attend day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2007 in Ascot, England.
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton
    Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2012 in London, England.
    Photo by Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip attend the Royal Ascot Ladies Day in June 2010 in Ascot, England.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip attend the Royal Ascot Ladies Day in June 2010 in Ascot, England.
    Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor attend the Trooping the Colour, marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England.
    Danny Martindale/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018.
    Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II inspected Lightning II strike aircraft at Royal Air Force Marham in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit.
    Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth attends Prince Philip's funeral
    Queen Elizabeth takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
    Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II smiling Sandringham House
    Queen Elizabeth II was photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year in February 2022.
    Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images
