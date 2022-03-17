Move Back
Queen Elizabeth through the years
Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee. Here are some images of the monarch throughout the years.
- Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, and was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.read more
- Before she was Queen, she was Princess Elizabeth. Princess Elizabeth is seen here wearing lace fingerless gloves with a ruched chiffon dress in 1935.read more
- Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain poses with her pony at age 10.read more
- Princesses Elizabeth and her sister Margaret making a broadcast to the children of the Empire during World War II. Princess Margaret died in 2002 at age 71.read more
- Princess Elizabeth in the state apartments at Buckingham Palace during her engagement to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in July 1947.read more
- Princess Elizabeth represents the King at colorful trooping ceremony.read more
- Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip in 1957, on their wedding day.read more
- Queen Elizabeth has four kids. Her oldest, Prince Charles, is seen here at age 2 in 1951 being carried by his father, Prince Phillip. Elizabeth, who was Princess Elizabeth at the time, holds her daughter Princess Anne, as they walked the grounds of Clarence House. Elizabeth and Philip also share kids, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II of England took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following her father's, George VI, death.read more
- Queen Elizabeth is seen here after her coronation.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II driving her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Windsor, watched by a group of onlookers, 1957.read more
- Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip pose for a picture once she has taken the throne. She is seated and wearing a crown, he is standing in uniform.read more
- Queen Elizabeth looking at a picture album with her sons Prince Andrew (left) and Prince Edward, December 1971.read more
- President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy pose with Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace. A banquet was held in the president's honor.read more
- Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Prince Charles all gathered at Buckingham Palace in 1972.read more
- Queen Elizabeth smiles with her pet dog at Sandringham House.read more
- The Prince and Princess of Wales pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, with the Queen and some of the bridesmaids, 29th July 1981.read more
- Princess Diana with her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, watching a polo match.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed the derby. She attended the Epsom Derby in June 1990. The Queen has an affinity for horses.read more
- Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles laugh while watching the children's sack race at the 2012 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 1, 2012 in Braemar, Scotland.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were accompanied by their son, Prince Edward, during Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2000.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II accepts bunches of flowers from well-wishers and receives help from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as she leaves Sandringham Church after she attended the Christmas Day service on December 25, 2005 in Norfolk, England.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II with Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips. The three are pictured in the Royal Box as they attend day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2007 in Ascot, England.read more
- Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2012 in London, England.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip attend the Royal Ascot Ladies Day in June 2010 in Ascot, England.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor attend the Trooping the Colour, marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England.read more
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II inspected Lightning II strike aircraft at Royal Air Force Marham in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit.read more
- Queen Elizabeth takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II was photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year in February 2022.read more
